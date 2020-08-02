India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Russia plans mass COVID-19 vaccination for October

Russia plans mass COVID-19 vaccination for October
August 02
10:50 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: Russia is planning a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. “We plan wider (vaccination) for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually,” the Minister told TASS News Agency on Saturday. Murashko pointed out earlier that clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology were over.

The vaccination will be free of charge, the Minister added. “We plan that the coronavirus vaccination campaign will be totally covered from the budget. Accordingly, the vaccination scheme is known to all. It will be planned,” he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that he was hopeful that Russia will produce a reliable vaccine against COVID-19 by the fall. To date, 845,443 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 646,524 patients having recovered from the disease.

Russia’s latest data indicates 14,058 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ians_india: #IPL Governing Council informs franchises that they can leave for #UAE after August 20. @IPL #IPL2020 @BCCI https://t.co/N
    h J R

    - August 2, 2020, 5:07 pm

    RT @CMODelhi: 🏥Delhi Health Bulletin - 2nd August 2020🏥 #DelhiFightsCorona https://t.co/tSOQyUTwtU
    h J R

    - August 2, 2020, 10:38 am

    7 mistakes to avoid while investing in shares ... - https://t.co/MHqk4Whjfr Get your news featured use… https://t.co/2FEOzhnJFo
    h J R

    - August 2, 2020, 10:30 am

    #India to bring back 700 more Sikhs tortured ... - https://t.co/8rEq4CIQAA Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ClewVj7O2v
    h J R

    - August 2, 2020, 5:24 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.