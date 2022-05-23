Russia publishes long list of Americans banned from entry MOSCOW: The Russian Foreign Ministry has unveiled a long list of 963 US citizens, who are permanently barred from entering Russia, including previously named US President Joe Biden. The blacklist...

Saudi Arabia bans citizens from travelling to 16 nations, including India RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has banned citizens from travelling to 16 countries, including India, over the Covid-19 situation in those nations, the media reported The General Directorate of Passports said that...

Your VISA queries answered NEW DELHI: Information about Visa Application Centres offering visa services are being updated real time by VFS Global as it continues to resume services in a phased manner for its...

KTR seeks Indian diaspora’s support for development of Telangana HYDERABAD: Telangana’s minister for industries and information technology K.T. Rama Rao has urged the Indian diaspora to support the state to continue the progress. Currently on a visit to the UK,...

British govt monitoring Yasin Malik’s trial: UK Minister LONDON: The British government of the Conservative party told the House of Lords on Tuesday that it is monitoring the trial of Indian Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik. Responding to a...

Biden says US ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in event of invasion TOKYO: US President Joe Biden said on Monday that Washington is ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion. Biden met with Prime Minister Kishida...

PM Modi invites Japan’s Uniqlo to join India’s bid to become textiles hub TOKYO: In his meeting with the CEO of Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, Tadashi Yanai in Tokyo on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon him to join...

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reveals her retro side in green polka-dotted jumpsuit MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is making the nation proud at Cannes 2022. She has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for years, representing the cosmetic brand L’Oreal. Jury member...

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get married for third time in lavish Italian ceremony ROME: American media personality Kourtney Kardashian and ‘Blink-182’ drummer Travis Barker got married to each other for the third in a lavish wedding ceremony at a castle in Portofino, Italy....

J-K LG congratulates Umran Malik after pacer gets maiden call-up for SA T20Is NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated Umran Malik for his selection in the men’s Indian cricket team for the T20 series against South Africa....

On Japan visit, PM Modi in Op-Ed notes age-old link as bedrock of bilateral ties TOKYO: Underlining that India-Japan cultural ties go back several centuries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said deep links helped in laying a strong foundation for a modern partnership between...

Rain, thunderstorm bring down temperature sharply in Delhi NCR NEW DELHI: Giving respite from the scorching sun, thunderstorms and rain brought down the temperature drastically in Delhi NCR on Monday morning. Rains accompanied by strong winds lashed over Delhi...

Belgium become first country to introduce compulsory monkeypox quarantine BRUSSELS: Belgium has become the first country to make the 21-day quarantine compulsory for the monkeypox patients after four cases of the disease have been reported last week. The Belgian...

‘Modi Modi’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants in Tokyo as PM gets rousing reception from Indian diaspora TOKYO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tokyo, received a rousing welcome on Monday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he...

PM Modi interacts with children in Tokyo, impressed a kid’s fluency in Hindi TOKYO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Tokyo for a two-day visit, on Monday morning interacted with children here waiting to welcome him outside the Hotel New Otani. During...

Closer India-Japan cooperation key pillar for secure Indo-Pacific: PM Modi TOKYO: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day Japan visit on Monday, he underscored the importance of closer India-Japan cooperation and said this partnership is a key pillar of...

China’s economy hit hard by return of COVID-19 BEIJING: China, which once boasted of a robust defence against COVID-19 pandemic, is now hit hard by the return of the virus. Consumer spending and factory output tumbled last month,...

IPL 2022: RR in playoffs as Jaiswal, Ashwin pack a punch to defeat CSK MUMBAI: A blistering half-century by youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal and a quickfire 40 by R Ashwin guided Rajasthan Royals to a 5-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2022...

‘More monkeypox cases likely’: WHO confirms 80 cases in 11 countries GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries and said they are working to better understand the extent and cause of the outbreak....