Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Russia registers 2nd highest COVID-19 cases globally

Russia registers 2nd highest COVID-19 cases globally
May 12
15:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has increased to 232,243 on Tuesday, the 2nd highest number of infections in the world surpassing the tallies in Spain and the UK, the country’s anti-coronavirus crisis centre said.

The tally surged to 232,243 after the 10,899 cases were reported over the past 24 hours, TASS News Agency quoted the centre as saying. A total of 43,512 patients have recovered, while 2,116 people have died, it added. According to the centre’s data, the daily growth rate on Tuesday was 4.9 per cent compared to 5.6 per cent the day before.

As of Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Spain and the UK stood at 227,436 and 224,332, respectively, according to the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University. Italy came in the fifth place with 219,814 cases, while the US accounted for the highest number of infections in the world at 1,347,936.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Self-reliance is the only way ... - https://t.co/5kI9bNnSir Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #10GDP… https://t.co/BCet4N33K0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 3:17 pm

RT @ANI: When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern f…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 2:45 pm

RT @ANI: Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov (in file pic), has been hospitalized with the #coronavirus: The Associ…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 1:18 pm

RT @OfficeofJPNadda: Important Message: Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will address the Nation issues, today at 8PM. https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 10:40 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.