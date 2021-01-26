India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Russia removes travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam, Qatar

Russia removes travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam, Qatar
January 26
11:19 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Russian Embassy on Tuesday confirmed that it has lifted the travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, #India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to spread of COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021,” tweeted the Russian Embassy.

The Russian government’s press statement specified that citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit will be allowed to enter Russia through air checkpoints. Russian citizens, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries.

Russia had imposed travel restrictions on March 16, 2020, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. Russia has registered 19,290 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours taking the tally to 3,738,690 on Monday. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Farmers open multiple fronts ... - https://t.co/mbJEL5goeA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #Gazipur #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 9:00 am

    Tractor rally: Violence near #ITO ... - https://t.co/UWm3uxO7gt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Khalistani
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 8:57 am

    Is it a good idea to buy Cheap ... - https://t.co/Ad3eDysAtr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestCarInsurance #BestCarInsuranceOnline #CarInsurance #CarInsuranceOnline #CarInsuranceReviews #Carinsurancecalculator #CheapCarInsurance #GoDigit #InsuranceCalculator
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 8:22 am

    Dubai Hindu temple to open doors by ... - https://t.co/cEcOGr9qf8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #DubaiHinduTemple #FIA #FoundationStone #HinduTempleInDubai #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - January 26, 2021, 6:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.