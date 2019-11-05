Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Russia says US pullout ‘seriously undermines’ climate pact

November 05
17:05 2019
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday joined other nations in criticising the US withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, saying it seriously undermined the agreement.

The US pullout “undermines this agreement in the most serious way, because it is the leading country in terms of emissions,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“And without the largest economy in the world, it’s very, very hard to talk about any kind of climate agreement.” AFP

 Breaking News
  
