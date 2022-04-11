India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Russia seeks to end US-dominated world order: Lavrov

Russia seeks to end US-dominated world order: Lavrov
April 11
18:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: Russia’s military action in Ukraine is meant to put an end to the US-dominated world order, as per Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Washington has been seeking supremacy by imposing ad hoc rules and violating international law, he claimed, in an interview aired by Russian television on Monday, RT reported. He was referring to America’s attempts to impose its own so-called “rules-based international order”, which have met with strong resistance from Moscow and Beijing.

“Our special military operation is meant to put an end to the unabashed expansion (of NATO) and the unabashed drive towards full domination by the US and its Western subjects on the world stage,” Lavrov told Rossiya 24 news channel. “This domination is built on gross violations of international law and under some rules, which they are now hyping so much and which they make up on a case-by-case basis,” he added.

Russia is among the nations who would not submit to Washington’s will, the Russian leader said. It will only be part of an international community of equals and will not allow Western nations to ignore its legitimate security concerns, Lavrov said, RT reported.

Lavrov blasted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for appearing to encourage more fighting in Ukraine. The bloc’s top diplomat said the conflict “will be won on the battlefield” as he announced more military aid to Kiev last Saturday. Lavrov called the statement “outrageous”.

Comments

comments

Tags
Joe BidenMoscowRussiaRussian Foreign Minister Sergey LavrovRussian President Vladimir PutinUkraine CrisisUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUS-dominated world orderUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.