Russia-Ukraine conflict: Another Indian student shot in Kyiv, hospitalised

March 04
09:36 2022
RZESZOW: An Indian student has been hospitalised after he was shot with a bullet in the capital city of Ukraine, a few days after an Indian student lost his life in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) General VK Singh revealed the information at Poland’s Rzeszow airport on Thursday.
“A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv,” General (retd) Singh told ANI.

“The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion and nationality,” he added.

The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India.

Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh — are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine. (ANI)

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 04th, 2022

Digital Edition

