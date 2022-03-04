Tirupati: â€œAndhra’s temple town” Situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati is known for Lord Venkateshwara Temple, one of the most visited pilgrimage centers in the country. Tirumala is one of the...

Biden had ‘constructive conversation’ with Quad leaders: White House WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday had a “constructive conversation” with Quad leaders which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the rapidly evolving Russia-Ukraine conflict. On a question whether...

Russian Roulette Last week world leaders received a rude shock as they witnessed the invasion of Ukraine by Russia although, many including Joe Biden, had warned the western leaders of this imminent...

Scientific leaders signal major breakthroughs in elimination of cervical and anal cancers GENEVA: To mark International HPV Awareness Day March 4th 2022, the International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) has warmly welcomed two major advances in the elimination of cervical and anal cancers. HPV (human...

7 flights with 200 Indian citizens each sent back to India over 3 days: Union Minister VK Singh POLAND: Union Minister VK Singh on Friday said that seven flights with 200 Indian citizens on each flight have been sent to India in the last three days. The Minister...

US senators propose bill to sanction Beijing in event of Taiwan invasion WASHINGTON: Amid China’s growing military aggression towards Taiwan, three US senators have proposed a bill that would allow for the imposition of financial sanctions against China in the event of...

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Another Indian student shot in Kyiv, hospitalised RZESZOW: An Indian student has been hospitalised after he was shot with a bullet in the capital city of Ukraine, a few days after an Indian student lost his life...

Quad leaders discuss ongoing conflict in Ukraine CANBERRA: The Quad leaders convened a virtual meeting on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications. Quad Leaders – Prime Minister...

Kohli’s 100th Test: India win toss, elect to bat against SL MOHALI: India won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the first Test here in Mohali, Punjab on Friday. After a clean sweep over Sri Lanka in...

ZEE5 Global surges ahead in the U.S. as the platform of choice for South Asians within just eight months of launch From California to New York and Texas, ZEE5 Global has conquered the hearts of South Asians across the U.S. as their go-to destination for streaming all things that spell South...

Foolish to harm India ties because of Ukraine vote: US Senator NEW YORK: Hours after India had abstained on a UN General Assembly vote on Ukraine, an influential Republican Senator has cautioned that it would be “foolish” to harm bilateral ties...

PM Modi speaks to President Putin on safe passage of Indians NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine, and sought safge passage for Indians in the country....

Indian doctor & his family still stuck in Kiev NEW DELHI: An Indian doctor has claimed to be stuck in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev along with his family members even as the government in New Delhi said that...

Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Quad leaders to meet virtually NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Quad leaders will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The Ministry of External Affairs said...

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa to come up with ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ MUMBAI: Get ready to laugh as Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming up with ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’. Written and produced by Haarsh, the comedy-game show will...

Pak vs Aus: Visitors’ spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed tests positive for Covid-19 RAWALPINDI: Australia’s spin bowling consultant Fawad Ahmed has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, beginning Friday. “Team medical staff ensured Fawad isolated on...

Not just for India, Kohli left legacy for world cricket as Test skipper: Dinesh Karthik NEW DELHI: India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has said that Virat Kohli left a lasting legacy as Test skipper for world cricket. Earlier this year, Kohli had stepped down as Test...

ISL matches, casinos to function at full capacity in Goa: Pramod Sawant PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the state government will soon allow Indian Super League (ISL) matches, casinos and movie halls to function at full capacity....

China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until end of Olympics: Report WASHINGTON: A Western intelligence report said senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, The...