At minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla records its minimum temperature this year SHIMLA: Shimla recorded its lowest temperature this year with the mercury dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As the cold intensified in...

Over 300 media outlets shut down since Taliban took over Afghanistan: Report KABUL: Since the Taliban took over, at least 318 media outlets have been closed in 33 of 34 provinces in Afghanistan, said a report. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)...

Russian aggression in Europe would impact China’s interest all over the world: US WASHINGTON: The United States has passed on a clear message to China that a conflict in Europe would also impact China’s interests all over the world, reported NHK News. White...

Taiwan condemns joint Russia-China statement opposing island’s independence TAIWAN: Taiwan on Saturday condemned joint Russia-China statement made on Friday opposing island independence and supporting the One-China principle. “In response to Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the...

China continues to illegally occupy approximately 38,000 sq km of Indian territory: Government NEW DELHI: China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq. kms. of Indian territory in the Union Territory of Ladakh for the last six decades, Minister of...

UP polls: Previous governments thought for themselves, not for society: UP CM Yogi GORAKHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed previous governments in the state led by Opposition parties for their failure to maintain law and order. The Chief Minister...

Our Palm Springs vacation Lina Shah Amid all the traveling challenges of COVID-19, we decided to take a vacation within the US. We looked up the top 10 destinations in the month of December...

Future Innovations in the World of Sport The world is constantly evolving, and new ideas for future innovations keep springing up almost every day. You’d notice that the rate at which technology moves is nearly impossible to...

Indian tricolor unfurled at the iconic Gadar Memorial, SFO on 73rd Republic Day Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The iconic Gadar memorial, reverberating with the chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and drenched in the hues of saffron, white...

Celebration of 73rd Republic Day By Chicago Indian Consulate Ranjit Singh CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago celebrated the 73rd Republic Day of India on Wednesday, 26 January 2022 with great fervor and enthusiasm. In view of COVID-19,...

FIA (N.Ca.) celebrates India’s 73rd Republic Day Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The Federation of Indo-Americans (FIA) of Northern California aka FOG, celebrated India’s 73rd Republic Day on Jan 29 at the Fremont Hindu temple. FIA...

The BART Warm Springs West Access Bridge and Plaza opens this week to the public FREMONT, CALIF: The City of Fremont and Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) together announce that the Warm Springs West Access Bridge and Plaza will officially open to pedestrians and bicyclists...

Rakesh Malhotra takes over as FIA Chicago President India Post News Service FIA Chicago’s Trustees and FIA Executive Committee members with Congressman Danny Davis, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, CG Amit Kumar and other dignitaries and leaders. CHICAGO –Federation of...

Republic Day celebrated with launch of FIA’s new Scholarship Program! India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations [FIA] Chicago, hosted its first signature event of the year 2022, Celebrating India’s 73rd Republic Day with great fervor at Chicago...

Hempstead celebrates 73rd India Republic Day India Post News Service Town of Hempstead Celebrates 73rd. Annual India Republic Day with Flag Raising Celebration at Town Hall. Hempstead Town Supervisor and Town Board recognize holiday to celebrate...

Internship opportunity for students India Post News Service NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) announced its association with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) with an aim to provide students...

Indian Consulate & community members observe Martyrs’ Day Ranjit Singh Chicago Martyrs’ Day was observed by the Consulate General of India in Chicago on January 30 2022. On the occasion, Consul General Amit Kumar and Mrs. Surabhi Kumar...

Sofia Opera urged to drop insensitive ballet “La Bayadère” India Post News Service CHICAGO: Indian Americans here have urged Sofia Opera and Ballet in Bulgaria to discard its upcoming production of “La Bayadère”; scheduled for April eight and nine considering...

Importance of Vasant Panchami that heralds spring Geetha Patil NEW YORK: Vasant (spring) Panchami (fifth day) is a festival that falls on the fifth day of the Hindu lunar month of Magha (January-February) marking the beginning of winter’s end and...