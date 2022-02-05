India Post News Paper

Russian aggression in Europe would impact China’s interest all over the world: US

February 05
14:42 2022
WASHINGTON: The United States has passed on a clear message to China that a conflict in Europe would also impact China’s interests all over the world, reported NHK News.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, while speaking to reporters, on Friday, said, “Destabilizing conflict in Europe would impact China’s interests all over the world,” adding “Certainly, China should know that.”
This comes at a time when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held summit talks and affirmed a deeper partnership between their countries.

Along similar lines, senior US State Department official Daniel Kritenbrink conveyed on Friday that Beijing could have played a role to de-escalate mounting tensions along the Ukraine border as Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The meeting should have provided China the opportunity to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation in Ukraine, that is what the world expects from responsible powers,” said Kritenbrink on Friday with respect to the meeting between Putin and Xi.

In a joint statement earlier in the day, Russia and China said they oppose further enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and called on the alliance to abandon its ideologically-charged Cold War approach, according to Sputnik. (ANI)

China, EU, Russia, USA, White House
