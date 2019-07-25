Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Russian diplomat criticises US on action against Huawei on 5G

Russian diplomat criticises US on action against Huawei on 5G
July 25
16:39 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The US action against Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s 5G services was unfair and inappropriate, a senior Russian diplomat said here on Thursday.

The US has banned Huawei, the world’s leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over concerns of security and Washington has been pressuring other countries to restrict the operations of the Chinese telecom firm.

“We are against unfair means of competition. What the US is doing (against Huawei) is inappropriate,” newly appointed Deputy Chief at the Russian embassy Roman Babushkin said during a media briefing.

Babushkin and his counterparts from Brazil and China were addressing the press about the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil.

In a clear reference to the US, Babushkin also said that the issues of unilateral sanctions and trade will be an important topic of discussions at the BRICS meet.

Last year, the US had imposed sanctions on Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

CAATSA mandates the Donald Trump administration to punish entities engaging in significant transaction with the defence or intelligence establishment of Russia.

There has been considerable concerns in India over the sanctions as they are creating hurdles for military purchases from Russia.

Babushkin’s comments on Huawei came as India is in the process of taking a call on whether to allow participation of Huawei in the 5G trials.

The government has sought opinion of ministries concerned and a number of them, including the Ministry of External Affairs, have put across their views on the matter. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.