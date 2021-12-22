Russian Embassy rejects Washington’s claims blaming Moscow for escalation in Ukraine MOSCOW: The Russian Embassy in the United States called on Washington on Wednesday not to “distort the reality” by blaming Moscow for the escalating situation in Ukraine. Late on Tuesday,...

7306 Pakistanis await Indian citizenship: MHA NEW DELHI: Around 70 per cent of applications pending for Indian citizenship are from Pakistanis, according to data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In a reply to...

PNB pays tribute to those who lost lives in Coonoor Helicopter Crash NEW DELHI: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has expressed gratitude and solidarity towards the defence personnel who lost their lives in the tragic Coonoor helicopter crash. The Bank has proactively settled...

PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation tomorrow NEW DELHI: Amid the emergence and spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the...

Gwadar protests will be detrimental to future foreign investments in Pakistan: Think tank OTTAWA: Extremist outfits like the Pakistani Taliban and Jamaat-e-Islami are attempting to take control of national narrative and policies in Pakistan, which according to a Canada-based think tank is detrimental...

Papua New Guinea announce squad for ICC U-19 World Cup PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Wednesday announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup slated to be played in West Indies. The squad...

Air quality of Delhi, Gurugram remains in ‘very poor’ category; Noida’s slips to ‘critical’ NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 385, according to...

COVID-19: India reports 213 Omicron cases till now, Delhi tops list NEW DELHI: India reported 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload...

PM Modi invites suggestions for his speech ahead of Dec 28 visit to IIT Kanpur NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited suggestions from students and alumni of the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), ahead of his visit to the institutes’ Kanpur campus...

India reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 581 days NEW DELHI: India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With...

No intention of imposing new shutdowns: White House amid Omicron surge WASHINGTON: The Biden Administration has clarified that it has no intention of imposing new shutdowns amid a surge in Omicron variant across the US. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki...

Four Indian Americans to be appointed to Biden’s advisory commission on Asian Americans WASHINGTON: US President Biden announced his intent to appoint four Indian Americans as commissioners to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, the White House...

China strongly opposes US deployment of missiles in Asia-Pacific Chinese Foreign Ministry BEIJING: China strongly opposes the US deployment of ground-based medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, Sputnik quoting the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported. “China has clearly expressed its position...

PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on Dec 27 NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi on December 27 on completion of four years of present BJP...

Election Laws Amendment to bring longstanding electoral reforms: Govt NEW DELHI: The ‘Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021’ incorporates various electoral reforms which have been discussed for a long time. According to government sources, registration in the electoral roll is...

Chinese warplane enters Taiwan’s air defence zone BEIJING: A Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Sunday. A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest...

White House employee, who contacted Biden, tests positive for COVID-19 WASHINGTON: A employee from the Biden administration who contacted him on December 17 has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Monday. “On Monday morning, a mid-level staff...