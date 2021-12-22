India Post News Paper

Russian Embassy rejects Washington's claims blaming Moscow for escalation in Ukraine

December 22
13:49 2021
MOSCOW: The Russian Embassy in the United States called on Washington on Wednesday not to “distort the reality” by blaming Moscow for the escalating situation in Ukraine.

Late on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted that “Russia and its proxies are responsible for escalating tensions” in Ukraine, not Kiev or Washington, contrary to Moscow’s statements on the matter.
“We call on @StateDept not to distort the reality. For the sake of de-escalation, the United States should not create anti-Russian military sites near our borders,” the embassy tweeted.

“In particular, #Washington shall undertake to prevent further eastward expansion of @NATO, deny accession to the Alliance to the States of the former #USSR, not use their infrastructure for any military activities, and not develop bilateral military cooperation with them,” another tweet in the thread read.

The embassy expressed confidence that these steps would allow to “defuse dangerous tensions” in Europe and conclude agreements on guarantees of equal and indivisible security. (ANI/Sputnik) 

Tags
Joe Biden, Moscow, Russia News, Russian, Russian Embassy, Ukraine Russia Relations, Ukraine Russia Tensions, USA, Washington, White House, world
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

