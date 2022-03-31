India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to meet EAM Jaishankar tomorrow

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to meet EAM Jaishankar tomorrow
March 31
10:50 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who arrives for a two-day official visit in India on Thursday, is expected to meet and hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.

This is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine last month. The Russian Foreign Minister is expected to arrive in New Delhi this evening after concluding his two-day China visit.
Lavrov’s visit comes soon after China’s foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, in China, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Russian Foreign Minister participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Lavrov also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the “Extended Troika” with special Afghan envoys from China and the US. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPIndia Moscow RelationsIndia Russia RelationsIndiaFightsCoronaInternational peaceinternational peace and securityJaishankarNarendraModipoliticalRussia Ukraine ConflictRussia Ukrane WarVladimir Putin
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.