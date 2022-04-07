XE variant slightly tuned up version of Omicron NEW DELHI: Going by the trends so far, there is nothing surprising about the discovery of the new XE variant. XE variant is a slightly tuned up version of Omicron,...

Indian woman-led deep tech startup Instoried secures $200 mn BENGALURU: Deep tech platform Instoried on Thursday said it has secured $200 mn commitment from global investment group GEM Global Yield, and will use the funds to expand operations globally...

Pakistan’s passport again 4th worst in world LAHORE: Pakistan’s passport has been again ranked the fourth worst in the world by the Henley Passport Index, which grades travel documents from different countries on the basis of international...

How Covid-19 triggers massive inflammation NEW YORK: US researchers have identified the reason why Covid-19 causes severe inflammation in some people, leading to acute respiratory distress and multi-organ damage. The study, led by researchers at...

Russian national arrested in Goa beach village; marijuana seized PANAJI: One Russian national has been arrested from the beach village of Arambol in North Goa, resulting in the seizure of 2.40 kg marijuana, the police said on Thursday. The...

Singer Honey Singh ‘manhandled’ during concert in Delhi, FIR lodged NEW DELHI: Bollywood singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has alleged that he was manhandled and threatened during a concert in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas area...

Celebrity Paris Jackson Named Face of KVD Beauty with First-Ever Beauty Partnership SAN FRANCISCO: KVD Beauty launches Tattoo Pencil, born from the brand’s #1 liquid liner, now in an ultra-smooth gel pencil. Model, actress, singer, and musician Paris Jackson makes her beauty...

Pristyn Care launches integrated mobile app; enables location-based discovery of doctors An upgraded, state-of-the-art integrated app, helps easy discovery of expert surgeons for convenient in-clinic or online consultation GURGAON: Pristyn Care, a Gurgaon-based healthcare unicorn, today launched a new avatar of...

Shrenik Ghodawat conferred as the Food & Grocery Retail Icon of India 2022 KOLHAPUR: Shrenik Ghodawat, MD – Star Localmart, the Retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), recently was conferred as the Food & Grocery Retail Icon of India at the Annual...

IndusInd Bank’s ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ App wins big at the Digital CX Awards 2022 MUMBAI: IndusInd Bank announced that its flagship mobile application for merchants â€“ ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ has been awarded the ‘Outstanding Digital CX – SME Payments’ in the recently concluded Digital CX Awards 2022....

Global City to be developed in Gurugram: Khattar GURUGRAM: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced 1stApril that a consultation meeting was held here to develop a Global City in Gurugram. During the meeting, a discussion was held...

Everything not created for man alone Jillellamudi Amma I donâ€™t think that human life is the highest. It doesnâ€™t occur to my mind that one is higher and another lower. Is everything created for manâ€™s sake...

Chinaâ€™s Debt Traps According to international experts, China has over $120 bn loaned to developing countries around the world. They have also observed that these countries will never be able to service these...

Lonavala: “Misty Weekend Getaway” Situated in the Sahyadri range of the Western Ghats close to Pune and Mumbai, Lonavala is the most visited hill station in Maharashtra and the place to be during monsoons....

Free trade agreement gives new horizons for India-UAE partnership DUBAI: Ties between India and the United Arab Emirates got a major boost with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed recently between the two countries which is expected to...

Indian luxury handbag brand ‘Aranyani’ launched in New York NEW YORK: Aranyani, an Indian luxury handbag brand from India was launched on Wednesday (local time) in New York at the Consulate General of India. Taking forward the ‘Make in...

‘Make in India’ gets a boost with Vande Bharat Express: Report NEW DELHI: The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express has given a solid boost to Indian Railways according to a report in a Saudi publication. A large number of people...

US envoy to India ‘incredibly important’ diplomatic position: White House WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday acknowledged that US envoy to India is an ‘incredibly important’ position, which the White House is looking to fill amid the growing uncertainty about...

Sanath Jayasuriya praises ‘big brother’ India for helping Sri Lanka amid economic crisis COLOMBO: Calling India a “big brother”, former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya lauded the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending help to the island nation as it...