Russia’s coronavirus cases near 400,000

May 30
15:44 2020
MOSCOW: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 8,952 to 396,575, the third-highest in the world, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. That said, the total number of cases has increased by 2.3 percent. At the same time, the number of coronavirus recoveries has risen by 8,212 (5.1 percent) to 167,469, reports TASS News Agency.

The country’s death toll rose by 181 to 4,555 in the past day, according to the center. As many as 232 coronavirus deaths were reported on Friday, the highest number since the beginning of the outbreak. As many as 25 deaths were recorded in Dagestan in the past day, 24 in the Moscow region and 13 in St. Petersburg.

The Nizhny Novgorod, Smolensk, and Krasnoyarsk regions reported four coronavirus deaths each.

