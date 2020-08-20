S. Congressman Danny Davis greets India Â Â Â Â Â Â India Post News Service S. Congressman Danny K Davis, Ranking Member of the House Ways & Means Committee celebrated Indiaâ€™s 74th Independence Day in Chicago by presenting a U. S....

Need to eat a balanced diet during COVID Pandemic Thakar Basati CHICAGO: Sikh Senior Citizens did a zoom meeting recently with Health Educator and Nutrition Coach Deepali Aul, who isvery familiar with Indian foods. She did all her nutrition...

FIA â€“ Chicago Celebrates 74th Independence Day Richa Chand CHICAGO: Amid the continued Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the Federation o f Indian Associations (FIA – CHICAGO) hosted Indiaâ€™s 74th Independence Day Virtual Event on Saturday, Aug 15, 2020...

FIA Makes History; CG Randhir Jaiswal Hoists Indian Tricolor to Celebrate Indiaâ€™s 74th Independence Day at Times Square India Post News Service New York: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA Tristate), created history on August 15,...

Online giant Wayfair removes Lord Ganesh Towel India Post News Service Boston: A Boston headquartered online home giant Wayfair has removed beach-towel carrying the image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh, within an hour of protests from a...

Boston Indians Celebrate India Day with Enthusiasm Geetha Patil BOSTON: Indo-American Community organized an exciting program to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Indian with Congressman Joe Kennedy on August 15, 2020 at Trapelo Park in Waltham....

India Day Celebration Though Muted Shows Huge Fervor Surendra Ullal and Ramesh Soparawala India Day celebrations not only in India but also across the world were greatly muted this year and the culprit is an unwanted guest- Coronavirus. ...

Indians lend Support to Joe Kennedy Geetha Patil BOSTON MA: A-Zoom Virtual House Party with Joe Kennedy III was organized by the Indo-American Community of Massachusetts IN Boston with more than 80 participants. It was a...

Biden or Trump; too close to Predict but Stars favor Trump, says Pundit Jatin India Post News Service The American race for American Presidency in November 2020 elections is now heating up especially after Joe Biden the Democratic nominee for the President announcing Sen...

Krishnamoorthi: USA Must Assist To De-escalate Tensions Along Indo China Border Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: In response to recent reports of the Chinese government doubling its fighter jets on the disputed Indian border and debuting new weapons in live-fire drills in the region, Congressman Raja...

Indians hosts huge celebrations of Ram Bhumi puja Geetha Patil Boston On the historic ceremony and the auspicious occasion of Ram Janma Bhumi Pujan, a virtual SamuhikNational prayer program, â€œRam Raksha Stotra and Shree Ram Chanting by Priests...

The Science of COVID-19: What we still don’t know about the virus, treatments and vaccine Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Seven months into the pandemic, what have we learned about the virus and what do we need to know? How close are we to...

Lot, Stock & Barrel acted fast after Coachella and other events were cancelled amid pandemic The growing Los Angeles small business received support from PACE and U.S. Bank India Post News Service Benjamin Lee Phillips and partner Florence Tang co-founded Lot, Stock and Barrel in...

LIC’s estimated market cap more than Rs 4 lakh crore NEW DELHI: The Life Insurance Corporation of India, which the government has identified for an IPO, can have a market cap of Rs 3.8 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh...

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 trillion mark SAN FRANSISCO: Weathering the Covid-19 pandemic, tech giant Apple on Wednesday scripted history by becoming the first American firm to hit the $2 trillion mark by valuation. Apple stock rose to...

UP-France to explore business opportunities LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh MSME department and the Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, have agreed to set up a working group to explore the possibility of joining hands in...

Employees union blames Air India top brass for inaction over ‘criminal acts’ NEW DELHI: The Air India Employees Union has blamed the top management of Air India for “inaction to nip criminal acts” in the curious case of an allegedly fake letter of...

40% restaurants may not reopen at all in India: Zomato NEW DELHI: While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating at only 8-10 per...

Sushant case: Maha to cooperate with CBI, hints at parallel probe MUMBAI: While assuring full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday hinted that it would examine conducting a...