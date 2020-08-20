S. Congressman Danny Davis greets India Â Â Â Â Â Â
India Post News Service
S. Congressman Danny K Davis, Ranking Member of the House Ways & Means Committee celebrated Indiaâ€™s 74th Independence Day in Chicago by presenting a U. S. Congressional Salute to Dr Vijay Prabhakar, Founder Chairman and Officers as well as Executive Council Members of – Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force (MEATF) of 7th Congressional District for their Exemplary Services during the Covid 19 pandemic and offering his greetings to members of Indian community celebrating the 74th Indian Independency day
Congressman Danny Davis said that India under Prime Minister Modiâ€™s leadership India is a Healthy, Prosperous & Strong Nation. He also wished Indonesia â€˜A Happy 76th Independence Anniversaryâ€™ for Monday, August 17th.
MEATF Founder Chair Dr. Vijay Prabhakar thanked the Congressman for recognizing the efforts of all the Officers and Executive Council Members for their personal and collective relief & rescue efforts during this Covid pandemic.
Dr. Vijay Prabhakar, MEATF Founder Chair paid glowing tributes to Indiaâ€™s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dynamic leadership during this Covid Pandemic for not only protecting Indiaâ€™s 1.3 billion people but also assisting several other nations in the world. He said the best thing to come out of the global pandemic would be the resurgence of public health as a widely respected discipline.
Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Chicago hosted the 74th India Independence Day inviting among others Ms Santosh Kumar, Founder – Executive Director of MAFS & MEATF / AMEC Community Oscars 2020 Chair They were special invitees at the event.