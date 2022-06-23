S R Dance Academy students stage their summer recital

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: A Bollywood dance school in the Chicagoland area, S R Dance Academy, held its Summer Recital on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Rita and Anshika Singh had launched the academy at the start of the pandemic, as a way for both kids and adults to get active while needing to stay indoors. Rita Singh is an incredibly creative entrepreneur, investor, and community leader based in Chicago. Her daughter, Anshika Singh is a technology consultant at a Fortune 500 company.

All their classes were initially taught virtually over Zoom for the first 12-months to ensure safety of all students. As quarantine was lifted throughout 2021, the students slowly moved to dancing in studios, while ensuring safety precautions of social distancing and wearing masks. Now, S R Dance Academy has 5-studio-locations all over Chicagoland area.

Students are taught dance classes in Naperville, Bartlett, Schaumburg, Riverwoods, and Libertyville, by two phenomenal celebrity Bollywood choreographers, Elizar and Shirley Rodrigues, who have been working in Bollywood for the past 20-years. Since the choreographers and students were fortunately able to meet in person to practice the dances, the S R team thought it would be an extraordinary experience for the students to perform and showcase what they’ve been learning on a live stage. After weeks of strategic planning, costume fittings, multiple dress rehearsals, and more, the team was able to put on a sensational recital to an audience of over 500+ people. The event was emceed by Tanu Singh along with Rita Singh.

Emcee Tanu Singh began the program by announcing American and Indian National Anthems. There were 15 different performances at the recital last weekend. Students from all 5-locations,and age groups 4-7, 8-11, 12-21 and, adults had the opportunity to perform the dances they had been learning and practicing for several months. The students danced to many popular Bollywood songs, varying from upbeat tempos to soft melodies. The dancers were gleaming with joy as they performed, which made it such a special night. There were families that came all around the US to watch the show!

The spectacular backdrop, clear and loud music, and the lights made the recital extra heartwarming. It was truly a wonderful experience and overall a very successful recital. Parents were mesmerized with the amazing dance performances of their own kids. Definitely, it is a challenging task for the parents to ensure safety of their children as they join in-person dance lessons and perform in public. S R Dance Academy takes extra precautions to follow the pandemic guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all students and their parents. S R Dance Academy is a great dance company filled with astonishing dancers that are safe and having a great time!

An amazing summer recital was yet another tassel to S R Dance Academy’s long list of credentials. For more information, please contact 1-833-888-3262 or [email protected]

