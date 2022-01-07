India Post News Paper

SA vs Ind: Elgar reveals how he fired up Rabada to perform in Tests

January 07
12:55 2022
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar has revealed that he had a chat with pacer Kagiso Rabada after the opening day of the ongoing Test series against India, and how that changed the Proteas’ bowler’s attitude.

Elgar’s remarks came after India stumbled to a seven-wicket loss in the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg on Thursday. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series, with 13 scalps.
“I went up to KG (Kagiso Rabada) and I said to him, you are an immensely respected cricketer within our group and at the moment I don’t think you are conducting yourself extremely well. I know what KG is capable of. When KG’s got his tail up, there’s no better bowler than him and I have experienced quite a few guys who have been part of this team,” said Elgar during a virtual press conference after the second Test against India came to an end.

“It was a good chat. I can have those chats with KG and he responds extremely well. He takes it away, he lets it process and thinks about it overnight and then he comes back the next day with a scenario for me. He can sometimes be a little bit too relaxed and he needs to understand that his performance on the field and his performance in the change-room is huge,” he added.

Dean Elgar played a captain’s knock scoring an unbeaten 96 to take the hosts to a 7-wicket win levelling the 3-match series 1-1 against India. Elgar and Bavuma comfortably took South Africa home with the captain fittingly scoring the winning runs as the hosts levelled the 3-match Test series 1-1.

“KG – that spell he bowled, broke the game open for us. There was a bit of a spark in the dressing room, maybe it was what was needed in order to get him into that space. and we know when KG is like that it’s difficult to get the ball away from him but also you want him on your side rather than the opposition team. There were fair words that were said and I think he’s taken it on board and we’re hoping we can get him into that sweet spot again for the next Test because it can only bode well for us,” said Elgar.

“KG has got that attitude, and he’s got the want and he wants to bowl and he wants to contribute in a massive way. I mean, you have to utilise that as a captain. So it was awesome to see him fire,” he added.

India and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final Test at Cape Town, beginning January 11. (ANI) 

