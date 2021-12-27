India Post News Paper

SA vs Ind: India batters had good discipline on Day 1, they left well, says Ngidi

December 27
10:39 2021
CENTURION: South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi praised the Indian batters for showing good discipline on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Virat Kohli’s side dominated Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against the Proteas here at the SuperSport Park as the visitors’ score read 272/3 at stumps. KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) are unbeaten at the crease and India would be hoping for a strong show from the batters on Day 2.
“The wicket did less than we thought it was gonna do. India batters had good discipline, they left well,” said Ngidi during a virtual press conference.

“I expected a bit more swing and when that didn’t happen, you obviously got to change your plans and try to get the ball to move off the deck and that was happening on both ends. The gameplan was to try and attack the stumps, and the pads,” he added.

Mayank Agarwal also scored 60 runs and he had shared an opening stand of 117 runs along with KL Rahul. Skipper Kohli was also looking good at the crease but he gave away his wicket to Lungi Ngidi after playing a 35-run knock.

“It is Test cricket. You win sessions, you lose sessions. All in all, it was a good day of cricket. There is still a lot on that wicket, things can happen quickly. If we can get a couple of breakthroughs early in the morning on Day 2 then the game can turn on its head,” said Ngidi. (ANI)

