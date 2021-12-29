Sabu Syriac awarded Best South Asian Professional 2021

Bhartti Kumar

It is an honor to see hard work being noticed by the surrounding community. This glorious moment is what Sabu Syriac experienced as being recognized as the Best South Asian Professional by The ‘SABAN’, which stands for South Asian Biz Award Nationwide. The award show was held on December 9th at the Sheraton Hotel in Cerritos, California. Per Syriac, “It was a proud moment for me to get this huge recognition as the Best South Asian Professional 2021”

Syriac is President and CEO of Syriac CPA Tax and Accounting Services, Inc. His firm involves him in assisting individuals to start -up companies and corporations with their accounting and tax requirements. His 15 plus years of experience in accounting and compliance extends his services to various industries like healthcare, technology, non-profit manufacturing, distribution and construction. Syriac guides business owners to grow and achieve their goals.

His firm contributes the expertise and organizational commitment to professional, civic and social activities that benefit the communities at large. Syriac has touched many lives with his proficiency and is well known in his community for providing a full range of tax preparation accounting and bookkeeping services. It is a firm with a clearly defined purpose. He graduated with Business Accounting and furthered his skills with Postgraduate in Business Administration. He is a member of ‘Calcpa’ and ‘Artesia Chamber of Commerce”.

A great feeling of accomplishment in his profession, as Syriac brought out, is the fact that he has extended his services to various dimensions of accounting in a very straightforward, kind and professional approach. “I understand their needs and feel it is my duty to inform them and guide them. You may say that I highlight the details of their own business to them. It is a pleasure to help start up companies, giving these entrepreneurs all the support, from formation and taxes. We offer services like payroll, bookkeeping, QuickBooks assistance, all that takes a burden off and helps the existing companies to run smoothly and lend confidence to new ventures. I love helping the community. I am a family man and watch movies with my wife, who is a nursing supervisor at University of Irvine, CA and adore my two kids Angela and Andrew. Family vacations have always been precious to me”.

