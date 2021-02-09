India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to return to action in Road Safety World Series T20

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to return to action in Road Safety World Series T20
February 09
16:26 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: India will once again witness the legends in action as the Road Safety World Series T20 gets underway at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 2 to 21.

The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games on March 11 last year due to the COVID-19 situation worldwide. All remaining matches will be played in a newly-built 65,000 capacity stadium in Raipur.

An array of stars including Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Bret Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan, and many more legends of five cricket playing nations — Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and host India — will be back in the field to recreate the magic of old in the annual T20 cricket tournament, organized to create awareness towards road safety in the country.

As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols, this League aims to influence and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

“It is a matter of great pride and honour to be hosting the legends in Raipur during the Road Safety World Series, which I believe is a wonderful concept to create awareness about the menace, and a very important one given that one person dies every four minutes on Indian roads,” said Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel.

“I also believe that this tournament will bring a smile to millions in this hour of gloom. I extend a very warm welcome to everyone in Chattisgarh,” he added. The Road Safety World Series is an initiative by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra in association with the Professional Management Group (PMG) spearheaded by Little Master Sunil Gavaskar as the Commissioner of the Series and Sachin Tendulkar is the Brand Ambassador of the League.

“The year gone by has taught us a very important lesson, to be compassionate towards our fellowmen, if we can show the same compassion and empathy to everyone on the road, our roads will be safer for all — walkers, cyclists, bikers, motorists et all,” said founder of the Road Safety World Series Ravi Gaikwad.

“To spread awareness towards road safety, the Unacademy Road Safety World Series started with lot of hope and promise last year, but had to call it off due to the challenging times,” Gaikwad, who is also a Senior Member in the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra further said.

“But, I am extremely glad to announce that we are here again, and I am thankful to all, the players, the officials, our broadcast partners and our large workforce who have come together to take the initiative forward in these difficult times,” he added. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    It was #Andolanjeevis who helped ... - https://t.co/S2Z2RNm2ZU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 11:16 am

    India-US joint military ... - https://t.co/8RRsjwCV6k Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ChinookHelicopters #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndiaUSJointMilitaryExercise #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:59 am

    Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara to return to action ... - https://t.co/IwH84nb1Hy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #BretLee #BrianLara #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndianTeam #Jaddu #MuttiahMuralitharan #Natarajan #RishabhPant
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:56 am

    I feel proud to be Hindustani Muslim, says Ghulam ... - https://t.co/Ick6Xgts93 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AkaliDal #FarmersProtest #GhulamNabiAzad #HindustaniMuslim #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Political #PunjabFarmers #RajyaSabha
    h J R

    - February 9, 2021, 10:52 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.