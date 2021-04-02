India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised days after testing positive for COVID-19

Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised days after testing positive for COVID-19
April 02
15:10 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Five days after testing positive for COVID-19, legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised for “abundant precaution under medical advice”.

Last Saturday, Tendulkar had informed that he tested positive for coronavirus and added that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID result.
On Friday, he tweeted: “Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”

Apart from Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the Covid-19 last week. All of them shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series played in Raipur with fans’ presence inside the stadium.

The 47-year-old also wished the countrymen and teammates on the 10th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph. “Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win,” he added.

Tendulkar was the first male cricketer to score the double century in ODI cricket, when he hit an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in February 2010. In ODI rankings, he was on top for a total of 112 matches or 354 days. He is also the youngest to top the ODI batting rankings – at 8,346 days old in February 1996.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs he played for India. He holds the record for scoring the maximum number of centuries (100) in international cricket. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@TulsiGabbard: Hindus & religious minorities in Bangladesh continue to be targeted & persecuted, as they have been since 1971 when the Pakistani army systematically murdered, raped & drove from their homes millions of Bengali Hindus because of their religion & ethnicity. https://t.co/4DVWibzrkT
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 1:20 pm

India overtakes US in daily Covid cases - https://t.co/8VTvh2DpHm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 11:54 am

We see Indian Navy as global security provider of ... - https://t.co/mrTXf0Yvzv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AeroIndia2021 #BipinRawat #CDS #Defence #DRDO #FrenchRafaleFighters #India #IndiaCapabilities #IndianAirForce #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #LaPerouse
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 9:53 am

Reconstruction of 2 schools in #Nepal begins ... - https://t.co/6XejhJLfr2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #Kathmandu #KPSharmaOli #KshamaPuja #LAC #Ladakh
h J R

- April 2, 2021, 9:48 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.