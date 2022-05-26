India Post News Paper

SAFA mourns death of NYC Bangladeshi student

May 26
15:29 2022
India Post News Service

NEW YORK: Zinat Hossain (24), a Bangladeshi student at Hunter College, was killed after being pushed onto a New York City subway platform on May 11, 2022 on her way home from classes.

South Asians For America  (SAFA) mourns the loss of Zinat, the only daughter of her parents Amir Hossain and Jasmine Hossain. It is critical to highlight that almost a week after the incident, this event has not been covered widely by news sources.

Should this be determined to be a hate crime, it will remain largely unreported. Unfortunately, hate-related incidents against minorities have become more commonplace, and they are often unreported without the response and outrage warranted.

SAFA reaffirms its stance against all hate. Through our work, we aim to amplify underreported incidents such as these, so that we can find justice for the members of our community and stand united against hate.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 27th, 2022

Digital Edition

