Safety Paramount: WHO on Johnson & Johnson halting COVID-19 vaccine trial GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that safety in research is crucial and is pleased to see developers acting by the rules, the WHO spokesperson told Sputnik regarding Johnson...

Is a Chinese invasion of Taiwan growing more likely? HONG KONG: Taiwan has always been the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) highest strategic priority, yet Beijing has felt the need to deepen its coercion against the island nation. Indeed, a...

With spike of 55,342 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 71,75,881 NEW DELHI: With a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health...

Manoj Kumar Bharti appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Indonesia NEW DELHI: Manoj Kumar Bharti, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Indonesia, informed the Ministry of...

GoM mulls strategy for COVID vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021 NEW DELHI: Group of ministers (GoM), headed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international scenario of SARS-CoV2 virus and strategies that...

Trump tests negative for Covid-19: WH doctor WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus “on consecutive days”, White House doctor Sean Conley said in the first public disclosure about the US President’s health status...

Imran squirms as FATF blacklist haunts Pakistan NEW DELHI: “I am democracy. I was elected after bagging the most votes in Pakistan and won from five constituencies,” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently said while speaking at a...

Big B to lend voice to show on the Buddha VARANASI: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan will now provide a voice-over for a light-and-sound show to be held in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the life and ideology of Lord Buddha. According to divisional...

Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson share Nobel for EconomicsÂ STOCKHOLM: The 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics was on Monday awarded to American economists Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new...

Arnab Vs Maha Assembly, CJI cites his father was also served a notice from Assembly NEW DELHI: During the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea on Monday, challenging the breach of privilege notice by Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said his father, along with Nani...

‘Can’t say be veg or non-veg’: SC junks PIL to ban ‘halal NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it cannot determine who can be a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, as it junked a PIL challenging the practice of ‘halal’ for...

Vizag beach earns internationally acclaimed ‘Blue Flag’ VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam Rushikonda beach has been conferred with the ‘Blue Flag’ eco-label, which recognizes the overall quality of a beach under the four categories of water quality, environmental...

Farm laws should be withdrawn: Kejriwal NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the farmers of Punjab at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday, and said the BJP...

IPL 2020: RCB moves into top three after thrashing KKR SHARJAH: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have moved up to the third spot in the points table in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) following their emphatic win over Kolkata Knight...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 7.8 million NEW YORK: Covid-19 cases in the US have totalled 7,802,281, along with 214,045 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. California has so...

Sena alleges ex-Maha CM Fadnavis ‘violated oath of office, secrecy’ MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Monday demanded the removal of BJP’s Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for allegedly violating the oath of office and secrecy...

Defence Minister Rajnath hints at China-Pak collusive threat NEW DELHI: Emphasising upon the need to enhance road connectivity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday hinted at a collusive threat from Pakistan and China. Singh’s hint at a collusive threat...

No consensus on GST compensation, willing states can approach Centre for borrowing NEW DELHI: The GST Council’s meeting on Monday, which was held exclusively to discuss the issue of borrowing in lieu of GST compensation, ended without any consensus. Addressing the media after...

2021: Gambling with Technology The past few years have seen an explosion of new technology in every aspect of our lives from the cars we drive, to the phones we use and the homes...