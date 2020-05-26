India Post News Paper

Sagar Ratna files police complaint against rumour-monger

Sagar Ratna files police complaint against rumour-monger
May 26
11:13 2020
NEW DELHI: Restaurant chain Sagar Ratna has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against a man who allegedly spread a rumour that around 40 delivery boys of the food chain have tested positive for Covid-19. Sagar Ratna has filed a complaint with the Defence Colony police station, though no FIR has been registered so far.

“We have asked the food chain for some screenshot to verify the allegation following which further action will be taken,” a police officer told IANS over phone. The south Indian food chain alleged that the person was spreading rumour for publicity to gain attention.

Speaking to IANS, Jayaram Banan, Chairman, Sagar Ratna Group, said, “I think this person is trying to demand something from us by spreading fake news and rumour. Even the President of the Defence Colony RWA and the market association has denied the allegations.”

Banan also stressed that the food chain has been in the business for more than 40 years and it is committed to keeping its employees safe and sound. The President of the Defence Colony RWA, Major (retd) Ranjeet Singh, said, “After these rumours, we collectively decided to file a complaint with the police as we can’t allow people to defame our colony, markets and such big food chains without facts.”

Sagar Ratna opened its first branch in Defence Colony in 1986. At present, the food chain has more than 90 restaurants in Delhi-NCR.

