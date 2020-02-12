Something went wrong with the connection!

Saif's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to release in Saudi Arabia


February 12
16:13 2020
MUMBAI: After wooing the Indian audience, Saif Ali Khan’s latest film “Jawaani Jaaneman” is now all set to hit the big screen in Saudi Arabia. The rom-com is slated to release in the Middle Eastern country on Thursday.

“It is wonderful to see how ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is being loved by all fronts. We are proud of the film and the fact that it is Saif’s first solo entertainer making it to the Saudi market, makes this film all the more special. Hopefully, the film will be loved by the Saudi audience too,” Jay Shewakramani, who co-produced the movie, said.

“Jawaani Jaaneman”, which is directed by Nitin Kakkar, has received a positive response from the audience and critics. Apart from Saif, the movie also features actress Tabu and debutante Alaya F. It is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. IANS

