Saina enters French Open quarterfinals

October 25
10:49 2019
PARIS: London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal stormed into the women’s singles quarterfinals of the USD 750,000 French Open with a straight game win over Denmark’s Line H jmark Kjaersfeldt here on Thursday.

The eighth seeded Indian, who had won the Indonesia Masters early in the year before going through a rough patch, dispatched Line 21-10 21-11 in 27 minutes.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion, who had lost in the first round in three successive events, will next take on Korea’s An Se Young, who had last week knocked out India’s P V Sindhu in the opening round of Denmark Open.

Saina had defeated Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi 23-21 21-17 in the opening round last night. PTI

