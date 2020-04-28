Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Sakshi shares video of Dhoni giving Ziva a bike ride at home

Sakshi shares video of Dhoni giving Ziva a bike ride at home
April 28
2020
RANCHI: The talk around whether M.S. Dhoni would don the India jersey again does not seem to end. But the former India captain is unfazed by all of it, as he always has been. Known for his cool demeanor, Dhoni has kept a low profile during the COVID-19 lockdown and can only be seen through his wife Sakshi’s social media posts.

One such Instagram video shared by Sakshi brought to the fore Dhoni’s daddy duties. The 38-year old was seen riding his bike with daughter Ziva in his lawn. Clad in casual attire, the decorated wicketkeeper-batsman who led India to two World Cup titles (2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup), was seen in a relaxed mood.

Recently chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav heaped praise on Dhoni and stated he has helped him become a better bowler at the international level. Kuldeep went on to the extent of saying that because of Dhoni, he didn’t miss his childhood coach too much because they believe in similar philosophy as far as spin bowling is concerned.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical after India’s 2019 World Cup semi-final exit.

With him on a break, India first tried Rishabh Pant behind the wicket before turning to K.L. Rahul to don the wicket-keeping gloves in the shorter formats of the game. Rahul has said that while he is always looking to improve, the boots of Dhoni are big to fill.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Rahul said: “People who follow cricket know that I haven’t been away from wicket-keeping for too long as I donned the gloves in the IPL and every time I played for Karnataka. I am always in touch with wicket-keeping. I am also somebody who is more than willing to take up the role if the team needs me to.

“I was nervous when I was doing it for India because of the crowd pressure. If you fumble a ball, people feel that you cannot replace M.S. Dhoni. The pressure of replacing a legendary wicket-keeper like MSD was immense as it involved people accepting someone else behind the stumps.”

