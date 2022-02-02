India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Salman Khan flaunts his physique, fans say ‘Sultan is back’

Salman Khan flaunts his physique, fans say ‘Sultan is back’
February 02
12:07 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his well-maintained body, has shared a picture of him from his workout session, setting major fitness goals for his fans and followers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Bigg Boss’ host uploaded a picture in which he can be seen working out, flaunting his chiselled back.
In the caption, he wrote, “Getting back!”

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments. “Sultan is back,” a social media user wrote. “Welcome back,” another added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has movies like follow up of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ along with ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead.

He recently also showcased his singing and dancing skills in his new song ‘Dance With Me’. (ANI) 

Also Read: Movie review: Sultan is a Salman Khan show all the way

Comments

comments

Tags
Aayush SharmaActorsactressAntimAntim Movie TrailerbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesSalman KhanSalman Khan PhysiqueSalman Snake BiteSnakeBite Salman KhanSultan is BackZee Studios
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 28th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

Find the bestÂ online casinos at 7Jackpots and play Indias most popular casinos games for real money!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.