India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Salman Khan issued gun license for self-protection after receiving threat

Salman Khan issued gun license for self-protection after receiving threat
August 01
11:48 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Salman Khan has been issued an arms license after he applied for a gun license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently. Salman had received a death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang following which he met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar over the threat letter to him and his father.
There had been reports that Salman has upgraded to an armoured and bulletproof Land Cruiser ever since the threats.

Notably, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat on June 5, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Salim Khan’s security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.

The letter that the actor received in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (‘Tera Moosawala bana denge’), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.

As per the information received from Maharashtra Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show their power. This is not the first time Salman has received threats. In 2018 when the trial of the blackbuck poaching case was underway, Bishnoi had allegedly threatened the actor because in his community blackbucks are considered sacred. (ANI)

Also ReadSalman Khan seeks weapon license for ‘self-protection’ following threat letter

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressArms LicensebollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentGangwarGoldy BrarGun licenseHollywoodLaurence BishnoimoviesSalim KhanSalman Khanself-protectionSidhu Moose WalaThreat
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.