Salman’s sister Arpita, husband Aayush welcome baby girl

December 27
15:49 2019
MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, on Friday welcomed their second child together. The couple, who are already parents to three-year-old son Ahil, were blessed with a baby girl on Salman’s 54th birthday.

“With great joy and immense pleasure, we announce that we have been blessed with a baby girl. On this joyous occasion, we would like to thank our family, friends and all our well-wishers for their unconditional support.

“We also extended a humble thank you to our media friends and to our fans for their constant love and support. This journey couldn’t have been complete without you all,” the statement from the family read. Salman rang in his birthday with his family and friends from the industry. PTI

