India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sam Curran undergoes COVID-19 test 

Sam Curran undergoes COVID-19 test 
July 03
10:51 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SOUTHHAMPTON: England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested for coronavirus after falling sick as country’s cricket board announced that he will not compete in the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match.

Curran gave his sample on Thursday and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl.

“England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Thursday.

“He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today,” the statement said, without mentioning when the result will be available.

Curran had scored 15 not out on the first day of England’s intra-squad warm-up match. The warm-up match is a part of England’s preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning here on July 8.

The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India Stop all the Aid to Nepal?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Sam Curran undergoes COVID-19 test  - https://t.co/bNaOVKpmvr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports… https://t.co/S2LYh4HVwG
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 5:21 am

    Single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, total tally ... - https://t.co/NBTWbaVAnE Get your news featu… https://t.co/Crei8GTQvD
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 5:18 am

    Sushant suicide: Bhansali's statement ... - https://t.co/f5WdXTd81o Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/d3VKi1xldC
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 5:15 am

    PM reaches Ladakh on a ... - https://t.co/KTlqsOPDpy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AatmaNirbharBharat… https://t.co/jUl7qU4tPt
    h J R

    - July 3, 2020, 5:13 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.