India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: S Pen, low price steal the show

July 06
11:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite arrived in India just when you desired it the most. Your school-going children perhaps never truly needed a device like this than they require now because of the online classes that have become the norm for quite some time now.

Neither did you thanks to the disruptions brought about by Covid-19. Of course, there are other tablets in the market. And the best among all in the Android universe is widely believed to be the Tab S6 Lite’s costlier sibling, Galaxy Tab S6.

What, however, sets Tab S6 Lite apart from others is its ability to pack a gamut of useful features at almost half the price of Galaxy Tab S6. Samsung launched two variants of Tab S6 Lite in India â€“ the Wi-Fi variant at Rs 27,999 and the LTE version at Rs 31,999. It is available in three colours — Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink.

We used the LTE version in Oxford Gray for some time to understand its pros and cons.

Despite the affordable price tag, Samsung has not actually compromised on the look and functionalities of the tablet. With slim bezels and metal back, it gives a premium feel in your hands when you hold it. The back of the device has a fine finish which ensures that the fingerprints that it picks do not appear tool bold to make a mess of the look.

The 4GB RAM device which runs One UI 2 on Android offers 64GB of internal storage plus the benefit of expanding the limit through a microSD card.

This suggests that Samsung has made efforts to address a major pain point of the users. Compared to this, the 10.2-inch iPad which is available in a similar price range offers just 32GB internal storage.

And this is not all. The inclusion of the S Pen within the affordable range really puts it ahead of others in the category. Its usage is more relevant now as it makes taking notes and drawing things a breeze on the 10.4-inch screen.

The right side of the tablet can magnetically attach the S Pen which is quite useful when carrying the device from one place to another and also to ensure that it is not displaced. And the 5MP front camera is also good enough to make appearances suitable when you enter into video conferences from the comfort of your home during remote working. The 8MP primary camera also does not disappoint in adequate light if you want to use it for posting photos on social media. The only problem is that the flash option is there for the front camera, but not the rear camera.

The face-recognition system to unlock the device works well to give you quick access. To top it all, this device which weighs just 467 gm packs a powerful 7040mAh battery that can make the device run for days with moderate use once it is fully charged.

The dual speakers, tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos, can enrich your session with YouTube videos or TV shows. What, however, one misses is the sharpness of the Super AMOLED display that its costlier sibling offers. Conclusion: Overall, with a strong battery, large display, good sound quality and the precision with which the S Pen takes your notes, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite appears to offer a little more than what you could expect at this price point from Samsung.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India Stop all the Aid to Nepal?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: S Pen, low price steal the show - https://t.co/TcMOCqtQiH Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/27pC17Uu4z
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 6:08 am

    Yogi govt to set world record in ... - https://t.co/PGT1r55JBi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/lfRreptBJF
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 6:04 am

    'Complaint against Kohli an attempt to ... - https://t.co/14WOb14Hyq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/9hvlVGxsFJ
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 5:43 am

    #BJP's Anil Baluni to reside at 35 Lodi Estate ... - https://t.co/VcmVGOfiZI Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/5MbClEFGpB
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 5:40 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.