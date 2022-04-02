India Post News Paper

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to come with larger batteries for 40 and 44 mm models

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to come with larger batteries for 40 and 44 mm models
April 02
11:03 2022
SEOUL: Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, which delivers the first experience built on top of Wear OS 3 and comes with some really good features, doesn’t have the best battery life.

As per GSM Arena, the South Korean tech giant may launch Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with slightly larger batteries for the 40 and 44 mm models.
A certification by Safety Korea showed that both sizes are getting upgraded in the next generation. It will be an incremental upgrade again, week-long battery endurance still isn’t possible for full-fledged smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40 mm (EB-BR900ABY) will have a 276 mAh battery, up from 247 mAh (+29 mAh). The larger Watch5 44 mm (EB-BR910ABY) will have a 397 mAh battery, up from 361 mAh (+36 mAh).

Of course, battery life is a function of two things – battery capacity and the efficiency of the hardware. The Watch4 generation introduced the Exynos W920, a 5 nm chip, which is more efficient than the 10 nm Exynos 9110 used in the Watch3 series and the 12 nm Snapdragon Wear 4100 used in some non-Samsung watches.

By the sound of it, 4 nm foundries are running at full capacity, so a new, more efficient wearable chipset is unlikely.

Previously, it was reported that Samsung has found a way to integrate a thermometer into the next-gen watch, which will be used to track skin temperature, useful to detect early signs of infection as well as tracking ovulation cycles.

The Galaxy Watch5 generation won’t be unveiled until the second half of this year. (ANI)

