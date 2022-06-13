India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Samsung launches affordable 4K Neo TV in India

Samsung launches affordable 4K Neo TV in India
June 13
18:45 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Monday launched the Crystal 4K Neo TV in India which comes with Dolby Digital Plus and adaptive sound technology. The new Crystal 4K Neo TV is available in a 43-inch screen variant which is priced at Rs 35,990.

The Crystal technology offers sharper, crisper images with a crystal display.

“The Crystal 4K Neo TV is a perfect amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and chic design that offers vibrant colours with great depth and deeper contrasts for an immersive content viewing experience,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

The TV comes with Bezel-Less Design and HDR10+ display which shifts colour and contrast scene by scene. It has built-in connectivity with google assistant, Alexa, and Bixby so that users can search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with their voice.

The Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features allow faster frame transition and low latency for gaming experience. It comes with the Universal Guide which helps users find their favourite movies & TV shows from among a list of curated content from India’s popular streaming apps. The PC Mode feature allows users to transform the TV into a personal computer which enables users to create documents or work from the cloud.

It also includes wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.

Comments

comments

Tags
4K Neo TVLG ElectronicsSamsung ElectronicsSamsung Electronics IndiaSamsung Galaxy Watch5Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4Samsung IndiaSamsung MobilesSamsung S22 SeriesSamsung's Galaxy A03Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4TechbizWear OS 3
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 10th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.