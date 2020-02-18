Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Samsung Note10 Lite: Perfect affordable flagship killer

Samsung Note10 Lite: Perfect affordable flagship killer
February 18
12:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: After launching premium flagship Galaxy Note10+ last year that saw a tremendous response in India, Samsung has now brought the ‘Lite’ version of the same device with the same experience. Galaxy Note10 Lite is touted as a good attempt by industry analysts to woo users in a price band currently dominated by the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus.

Note10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB variant. Both models come with 128GB internal memory. After using the device (8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant) for a couple of weeks, here is what we think about it. In terms of the size, the Galaxy Note10 Lite is just as tall as Galaxy Note10+, but there are specific visible differences.

The significant change is the lack of premium glass design, and the company used plastic instead of glass on Note 10 Lite.

Another difference is the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is a new square-shaped camera module on the top right corner at the back, unlike its predecessor. Just like the Note10+, all the buttons are placed on the right, including volume rockers and side key which acts as a multi-functional button for accessing virtual assistant Bixby. The smartphone features 6.7-inch “Full HD+ AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display,” featuring a centered front-facing camera.A

The display performs pretty well both indoors or outdoors, and there are two modes — Natural and Vivid. The Natural method provides colors that are original, while the vivid style adds a punch to the colors. The device is just perfect for streaming content.

The smartphone sports three rear cameras and a single front camera. The triple rear camera setup has a 12MP primary camera with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS. A 12MP wide-angle camera assists it with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization) for stabilization.

The triple rear camera produced natural and reasonable amounts of detail in images. In low light, the device managed to capture details without much fuss, which would be a delight for your Instagram followers. The Portrait mode or Live Focus worked well too. The selfie camera features a 32MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. The camera app offers a wide selection of shooting modes, such as Live Focus Video, Super Slow-Mo, and Pro. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is AAP's vicory people's mandate against BJP led CAA?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @TimesNow: Listen in to reactions from Indo-Americans ahead of U.S President @realDonaldTrump's maiden visit to India. More details on…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 7:09 am

81% Delhi voters received fake news during elections - https://t.co/s2xrfsDJ51 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0AQkriTYXa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 7:07 am

#Samsung Note10 Lite: Perfect affordable flagship killer - https://t.co/1IbIObdzp2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/YUxu8revjA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 7:03 am

#Apple logs 75.6% market share in India premium segment - https://t.co/wXZXwTHoQd Get your news featured use… https://t.co/2Kp6oi8Nv5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 18, 2020, 6:56 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.