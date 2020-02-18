Samsung Note10 Lite: Perfect affordable flagship killer

NEW DELHI: After launching premium flagship Galaxy Note10+ last year that saw a tremendous response in India, Samsung has now brought the ‘Lite’ version of the same device with the same experience. Galaxy Note10 Lite is touted as a good attempt by industry analysts to woo users in a price band currently dominated by the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus.

Note10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB variant. Both models come with 128GB internal memory. After using the device (8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant) for a couple of weeks, here is what we think about it. In terms of the size, the Galaxy Note10 Lite is just as tall as Galaxy Note10+, but there are specific visible differences.

The significant change is the lack of premium glass design, and the company used plastic instead of glass on Note 10 Lite.

Another difference is the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is a new square-shaped camera module on the top right corner at the back, unlike its predecessor. Just like the Note10+, all the buttons are placed on the right, including volume rockers and side key which acts as a multi-functional button for accessing virtual assistant Bixby. The smartphone features 6.7-inch “Full HD+ AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display,” featuring a centered front-facing camera.A

The display performs pretty well both indoors or outdoors, and there are two modes — Natural and Vivid. The Natural method provides colors that are original, while the vivid style adds a punch to the colors. The device is just perfect for streaming content.

The smartphone sports three rear cameras and a single front camera. The triple rear camera setup has a 12MP primary camera with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS. A 12MP wide-angle camera assists it with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization) for stabilization.

The triple rear camera produced natural and reasonable amounts of detail in images. In low light, the device managed to capture details without much fuss, which would be a delight for your Instagram followers. The Portrait mode or Live Focus worked well too. The selfie camera features a 32MP sensor and an f/2.2 aperture. The camera app offers a wide selection of shooting modes, such as Live Focus Video, Super Slow-Mo, and Pro. IANS

