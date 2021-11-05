UK unveils coin on Mahatma Gandhi to mark Diwali LONDON: A new 5 pound coin to commemorate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to mark the Hindu festival of Diwali. Available in...

Crypto firm CrossTower celebrates Diwali at World Trade Center in NY NEW DELHI: Global crypto exchange company CrossTower on Tuesday announced its partnership with the South Asian Engagement Forum to celebrate Diwali at the iconic World Trade Center in New York...

Pakistan hikes petroleum prices by Rs 8.14 per litre ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government has increased petroleum prices by up to Pakistani Rupees 8.14 per litre, local media reported on Friday. The decision was announced on Friday by...

Instagram, Twitter enable link previews WASHINGTON: The nine-year-old internet feud between two of the mega social media giants has seemed to settle down. Users when they next share Instagram links on Twitter will be able...

Samsung’s Galaxy A33 5G rumoured to launch early next year in four colours WASHINGTON: Korean tech giant Samsung’s Galaxy A33 5G has just broken into the rumour mill with a few details about its colour options. According to GSM Arena, similarly to the...

Alia Bhatt shares Diwali greetings with some ‘light’ and ‘love’ MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday shared Diwali greeting on her social media along with some ‘light’ and ‘love’. Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared two Diwali...

Priyanka Chopra performs Lakshmi Puja at LA home, fans hail her for keeping traditions alive LOS ANGELES: Despite living away from India, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas never leaves a chance to keep her traditional values alive. Her recent Diwali Puja celebrations at her home in...

T20 WC: Hasaranga is a superstar in the making, says Shanaka ABUD DHABI: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that Wanindu Hasaranga is a superstar in the making after the team thrashed West Indies by 20 runs, ending their ICC Men’s...

After Diwali celebrations, air quality at Delhi’s Janpath recorded in ‘hazardous’ category NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi‘s Janpath has reached the ‘hazardous’ category on Friday morning, following the festival of Diwali. The concentrations of Pollution Meter (PM) 2.5 stood at...

PM Modi unveils statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath RUDRAPRAYAG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya...

Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is all set to make her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards. As per People magazine, the 29-year-old rapper was announced as the...

‘We love you’ : Dubai’s Burj Khalifa honours SRK on his 56th birthday DUBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday ended on a great note as Dubai’s iconic tower Burj Khalifa honoured the movie star by displaying his image to wish him ‘Happy...

Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states, UTs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine states, union territories reporting high caseload of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and...

Website launched to highlight violence against media in Pakistan KARACHI: After the arrest of two dozen journalists, a collective forum of editors and news directors in Pakistan has launched a website to check the Imran khan-led government’s crackdown against...

India calls for hike in climate finance to 1 trillion dollars NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday called upon the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) to work closely to protect the interests of developing...

US formally recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 WASHINGTON: Following rigorous review and authorization process by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (local time) has formally recommended the Pfizer...

PM Modi reaches Delhi after concluding visit to Italy, UK NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached New Delhi after concluding his five-day foreign visit to Italy and the UK on Wednesday where he enhanced India’s self-declared renewable energy commitments...

Where are Indians travelling to this festive season? NEW DELHI: Over the past year and a half, travellers have collectively missed milestones, moments together, including occasions and festive travel. With the upcoming festive holidays, lockdown restrictions gradually easing...

Who To Watch At The 2021 Rolex Paris Masters Although the sporting year is edging closer to its close, there is still plenty of action before the end of 2021 and when it comes to the tennis court, that...