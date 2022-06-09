India Post News Paper

San Francisco Mayor announces citywide street repaving plan

San Francisco Mayor announces citywide street repaving plan
June 09
13:52 2022
SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city’s Street Resurfacing Program involving $77.2 million for the coming year, which targets paving 500 blocks in neighbourhoods citywide, making travel safer, smoother, and more accessible.

San Francisco will receive $28.8 million of that funding for the new fiscal year that starts July, an amount that accounts for more than one third of the budget for the city’s Street Resurfacing Program managed by San Francisco Public Works, Xinhua news agency.

Currently, nearly two-thirds of San Francisco blocks are rated at good or excellent by the regional Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s (MTC) independent pavement condition rating system.

The city’s overall Pavement Condition Index score is 74 out of 100, which exceeds the Bay Area average of 67, according to the announcement. “The continued investment in our roads to keep them in good repair is paying off,” said Breed.

“We have seen a steady improvement in street conditions over the past decade, and that helps everyone in our city… This kind of investment is an essential responsibility of government while also generating jobs that benefit workers and the local economy.”

Also ReadSan Francisco launches new grant program for small businesses

