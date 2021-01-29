San José Mayor Sounds Warning, Another Silicon Valley Company Moves Hqs

How villagers, farmers came to blows at Singhu? NEW DELHI: The situation at Delhi’s Haryana border at Singhu quickly deteriorated on Friday afternoon as villagers clashed with protesting farmers after one thing led to another and the mob...

China derecognises British National Overseas passport as travel, ID document BEIJING: Upping the ante against the United Kingdom, China on Friday said it will stop recognising British National (Overseas) passports as travel and identification documents from Sunday and warned a...

President Kovind condemns R-Day violence, says ‘rules have to be followed seriously’ NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the violence that broke out during the farmers’ tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day. Addressing a joint sitting of...

Rakesh Tikait alleges BJP members masqueraded as farmers, vandalised Delhi on Jan 26 GHAZIABAD: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Friday alleged that BJP leaders and workers masqueraded as farmers and indulged in vandalism in the national capital on January 26...

Economic Survey pegs India’s FY22 economic growth in at 11 pc NEW DELHI: The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next...

FOG Republic day celebrated virtually Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The Federation of Indo-Americans (FIA) of Northern California aka FOG, celebrated India’s 72nd Republic Day with Virtual celebrations on Jan 24 at Fremont. FIA...

AAPI greets President Biden & Vice President Harris India Post News Service Chicago: American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the occasion of their formal ceremony with their...

BAPS Hindu Mandirs join Nationwide Memorial to Honor Lives lost to COVID-19 On January 19, 2021, BAPS Mandirs across the United States were illuminated amber, in remembrance and honor of the many Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The...

Dhan Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab Celebrations Prabh Simran Singh CHICAGO: Sahib-e-Kamaal Dhan Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Devon Gurdwara Sahib of Chicago on January 24 2021 withShri Akhand PaathSahib...

Gurbachan Kaur & Dr. Nisha Pandya honored Nidhi Soparawla MUMBAI: Gurbachan Kaur Neelam, President Hindi Club of Illinois (Chicago) and Dr. Nisha Pandya, poet and member of the Club presented the “Vishwa Hindi Seva Samman 2021” for their...

Hindi Club of Illinois starts online Hindi learning Vijay Chopra CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois (HCI) known for promoting Hindi and Indian culture among Indian diaspora announced the start of its much-anticipated online Hindi learning classes. A series...

Kala Utsav 2nd segment meets huge approval from viewers Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Kala Utsav 2021 with the theme “Hope, Solidarity and Resilience” being organized by Consulate General of India, Chicago with the active support and participation of Indian American cultural...

Prism Health Lab helps overcome geographic COVID-19 testing barriers Suresh Bodiwala Chicago Prism Health Lab has developed its sixth COVID-19 testing location in order to provide Chicagoland’s various communities with access to safe, easily accessible, and affordable testing options. ...

Fremont establishing Urban Forest Management Plan Fremont: On May 7, 2019, CAL FIRE awarded the City of Fremont a grant in the amount of $860,000 under the Prop 68 Urban Forest Management Activities Grant Program. As...

San José Mayor Sounds Warning, Another Silicon Valley Company Moves Hqs SAN JOSE: San José Mayor Sam Liccardo released this statement following the news that Align Technologies will be moving their headquarters to Arizona. This move follows other significant moves out...

The Threat To Democracy Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service On 6 January, insurrectionists stormed the US capitol and disrupted the confirmation of election results in the House and Senate, a day that resulted...

VACCINATION SUMMARY for Alameda County Doses that have been received by Alameda County Public Health Department As of 1/22/21, Updated Weekly Total Pfizer 52,650 Total Moderna 50,100 Total All 102,750 We are currently vaccinating...

WE ARE PROUD CELEBRATING INDIA’S 72nd REPUBLIC DAY Surendra Ullal It is the 72nd Indian Republic day, which is celebrated with vigor and enthusiasm by members of Indian community across the country. Indian Consulate in Chicago and many...

PM Modi speaks to Abu Dhabi crown prince, discusses impact of pandemic NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday and discussed the impact of the COVID-19...