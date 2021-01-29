San José Mayor Sounds Warning, Another Silicon Valley Company Moves Hqs
SAN JOSE: San José Mayor Sam Liccardo released this statement following the news that Align Technologies will be moving their headquarters to Arizona. This move follows other significant moves out of Silicon Valley including Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) in 2020.
“The pattern from two Silicon Valley long-standing companies, Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) and Align Technologies, is instructive: both employers are investing in expansions of their San Jose technology-skilled workforce while deciding to move their headquarters and top administrative staff out of California. The lesson for our friends in the state legislature: companies continue to want to employ our high-skill talent, but they don’t want to subject themselves to California’s taxes or regulations. Most importantly, they don’t have to.”
