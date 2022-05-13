India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sanctions hurting West more than Russia: Putin

Sanctions hurting West more than Russia: Putin
May 13
13:53 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Western countries were worse hit by the most severe sanctions imposed on Moscow in history for its action in Ukraine.

Russia has been imposed several sanctions by the Western countries after Putin sent troops into neighboring Ukraine on February 24.
In a meeting on economic issues on Thursday, Putin noted that a number of countries are already encountering the threats of hunger and if the sanctions against Russia continue, the European Union (EU) may also encounter consequences that would be difficult to reverse.

“The blame for this entirely and completely rests with the elites of the Western countries who for the sake of preserving their global domination are ready to sacrifice the rest of the world,” the Russian leader stated, as per TASS news agency.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is causing global economic disruptions, impacting the security of global energy supply, fertilizer and food provision, and the functioning of global supply chains in general. The most vulnerable countries are affected most severely.

“In turn, Russia is confidently coping with external challenges,” he added.

The US, along with the G7 nations and European Union (EU) has imposed severe and immediate economic costs on Russia for its “atrocities in Ukraine, including in Bucha”. On Sunday, Group of Seven (G7) condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s war against Ukraine which is placing global food security under severe strain.

They urged Russia to end its blockade and all other activities that further impede Ukrainian food production and exports in line with its international commitments.

“President Putin’s war against Ukraine is placing global food security under severe strain. Together with the United Nations, we call on Russia to end its blockade and all other activities that further impede Ukrainian food production and exports, in line with its international commitments,” read the G7 joint statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, three days after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as “independent republics”. The Russian Ministry of Defense maintains that the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western nations imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Americans in UkraineEvacuate UkraineIndia China RelationsJake SullivanJoe BidenMoscowRussiaRussian President Vladimir PutinUkraine CrisisUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.