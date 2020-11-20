India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Sangay thanks US Congressman for resolution on Tibet

Sangay thanks US Congressman for resolution on Tibet
November 20
14:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHARAMSHALA: Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay thanked Republican Congressman Ted Yoho for sponsoring the crucial resolution that recognises the cultural and religious significance of an autonomous Tibet and seeks peaceful solutions to the Tibet issue.

“I along with the Rep. Ngodup was the first to meet Congressman Ted Yoho. In our second meeting, Congressman Yoho expressed that he wanted to invite His Holiness the Dalai Lama to address the Congress. He also proposed to pass a bill to that effect and we agreed.

“Hence the bill. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank Congressman Ted Yoho for his leadership in passing this crucial bill as well as Congressmen Michael McCaul, Jim McGovern, and Chris Smith for their endorsements,” said Sangay in a statement.

This week the US House of Representatives passed a resolution, affirming the significance of the advocacy for genuine autonomy for Tibetans in China and the work the 14th Dalai Lama has done to promote global peace, harmony, and understanding.

The resolution, headed by Yoho, states that the House of Representatives recognises the cultural and religious significance of a genuinely autonomous Tibet and the deep bond between the American and Tibetan people.

It commends the 14th Dalai Lama for his commitment to global peace and non-violence and determines that it would be beneficial to convene a bipartisan, bicameral forum, either through a Joint Meeting of Congress, a teleconference broadcast in the auditorium at the Capitol Visitor Center, or roundtable, between members of Congress and the Dalai Lama to discuss peaceful solutions to international conflicts.

Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, accused China of violation of international religious freedom in Tibet. He said the State Department has found that the Chinese government has systematically impeded travel to Tibetan autonomous region areas for US diplomats, officials, journalists and tourists.

Re-elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted her support for the resolution and the continued support from Congress of freedom of religion and culture in Tibet. The resolution details the Dalai Lama’s promotion of human values, promotion of religious harmony, and preservation of Tibetan culture and religion and quotes him stating, “I remain convinced that most human conflicts can be solved through genuine dialogue conducted with the spirit of openness and reconciliation.”

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959. The Tibetan exile administration is based in this hill town.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian Hospitals Deploy Robots to A ... - https://t.co/CESXnDklVw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestSupplementsOnline #Care #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVirusVaccine #DeliverSupplementsOnline #IndiaCovid19 #IndiaCovid19cases #OnlineSupplementsInAustralia #Steroids
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 12:06 pm

    India to send ... - https://t.co/3xXWjozLM3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BhutaneseSatelliteInIndia #BhutaneseSattelite #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #IndiaBhutanTies #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Political #RuPayCard
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 9:44 am

    @ANI: PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence establishment over Nagrota encounter. It was found that the terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of 26/11 terror attack: Govt Sources https://t.co/f4ubNq742N
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 9:40 am

    Gehlot on 'love-jihad' law: Marriage a matter of ... - https://t.co/6a3aUiDfvR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AshokGehlot #Bihar #BiharCMNitishKumar #BiharElections #BJP #ChiargPaswan #HomeMinisterMP #India #LJP #LokJanshaktiParty #LoveJihaad #LoveJihaadLaw
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 9:39 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.