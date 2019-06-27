Sangeetha Kowsik holds solo exhibition

India Post News Service

NEW YORK: Sangeetha Kowsik, who currently serves as the Hindu Chaplain at New York University (NYU), presented a solo exhibition of Arabic Calligraphy artwork at NYU entitled “Allah Swami.” Allah and Swami mean “God “in Arabic and Sanskrit, respectively. The purpose behind the exhibition was to provide some background on lesser known aspects of these cultures and to show how disparate things like Hinduism and Arabic calligraphy actually have parallels and can be combined seamlessly.

Along with the exhibition, she presented a pop-up shop (Ihsan-Ishan Design) of clothing and textiles inspired by the exhibition. Part of the proceeds from the sales was given to the charity Yemen Aid, directly benefiting women and children. This was inspired by “Annadhanam,” the Hindu sacred tradition of giving.

Young musicians Rishab Sharma (sitar) and Azam Ali Khan (tabla) presented musical performance.

Comments

comments