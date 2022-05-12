India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Sant Nirankari Mission, Greater San Francisco Center, celebrates Human Unity Day

Sant Nirankari Mission, Greater San Francisco Center, celebrates Human Unity Day
May 12
15:44 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Blood Donation CampPrafull Lande

TRACY, CA: The Sant Nirankari Mission (SNM), a spiritual movement working towards universal brotherhood, celebrates ‘Manav Ekta Divas’ (Human Unity Day), every year in the month of April by organizing blood donation camps and health fairs all over the world.

On Sunday, April 24th, 2022, SNM Greater San Francisco Center celebrated ‘Manav Ekta Diwas’ in Tracy, California by hosting a Blood Drive. The American Red Cross Blood Bank conducted the blood drive.

Volunteers of the Sant Nirankari Mission (Sewadal) worked hard for the last few weeks planning and making arrangements for the blood donation camp. Communication mediums such as fliers, newspapers, emails, Internet as well as word of mouth were used to make everyone aware of the event and as it turned out that the effort was not in vain.

The blood camp received an overwhelming response. 54 people registered and 47 units of blood were collected. The total blood collected exceeded everyone’s expectations, 50% more than the target. This will eventually save 150 lives. All the volunteers did a lot of hard work. The American Red Cross team was excited to see the zeal of the donors and the response that the camp received. Blood donors came from places as far as Reno, Fresno, San Jose, and Sacramento. The bank has promised to visit again next year.

In a hall adjacent to the camp, there was a Satsang program (spiritual congregation) organized. On behalf of Festival of Globe and FIA, Ritu Maheshwari (Chair – Media and Publicity) attended the event and presented a Certificate of Commendation in recognition of Sant Nirankari Mission’s contribution towards community service. President of SNM USA, Dr. I. S Rai accepted the plaque on behalf of the mission.

Ritu ji addressed the Satsang briefly. She expressed her happiness to be present in this special event and she admired the work done by the pillars of the mission here in the USA.

Blood Donation CampEvery donor expressed their joy as a participant and promised to visit again for such blood drives in future. Overall the feeling was the same amongst the blood donors and everyone seemed very happy by contributing to this noble cause.

The Sant Nirankari Mission today is one of the leading blood donating voluntary organizations in India. Scores of blood donation camps are organized in the month of April every year. These camps are held as per the wishes of the present Spiritual Head of the Mission Satguru Mata Sudiksha Savinder Hardev ji Maharaj. Her message is that the donation of blood would be the best tribute to Baba Gurbachan Singh who sacrificed his life for the sake of Truth and human values. Moreover, blood donation is the best service one could offer to humanity. When transfused in human veins blood knows no religion, caste or nationality.

The Sant Nirankari Mission is essentially a spiritual movement. Its principal commitment to its followers is to make their minds conscious of the Eternal Reality and unite their Soul with the Creator, the Formless God. The Mission believes that ignorance and superstition are the biggest obstacles in man’s path to real progress and happiness. The narrow-mindedness, hatred and pride brooded by them are the most vicious source of trouble for mankind. The Mission endeavors to remove the same by making spiritual enlightenment within the reach of every man and woman–young or old, rich or poor, high or low, educated or illiterate, whatever the language, faith or culture, whatever the state or the nation.

For more information about the mission please visit http://www.nirankari.org

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAGreater San Francisco CenterHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansHuman Unity DayIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginManav Ekta DivasNRIPrafull LandeSant Nirankari Mission
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – May 13th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.