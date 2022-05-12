Sant Nirankari Mission, Greater San Francisco Center, celebrates Human Unity Day

Prafull Lande

TRACY, CA: The Sant Nirankari Mission (SNM), a spiritual movement working towards universal brotherhood, celebrates ‘Manav Ekta Divas’ (Human Unity Day), every year in the month of April by organizing blood donation camps and health fairs all over the world.

On Sunday, April 24th, 2022, SNM Greater San Francisco Center celebrated ‘Manav Ekta Diwas’ in Tracy, California by hosting a Blood Drive. The American Red Cross Blood Bank conducted the blood drive.

Volunteers of the Sant Nirankari Mission (Sewadal) worked hard for the last few weeks planning and making arrangements for the blood donation camp. Communication mediums such as fliers, newspapers, emails, Internet as well as word of mouth were used to make everyone aware of the event and as it turned out that the effort was not in vain.

The blood camp received an overwhelming response. 54 people registered and 47 units of blood were collected. The total blood collected exceeded everyone’s expectations, 50% more than the target. This will eventually save 150 lives. All the volunteers did a lot of hard work. The American Red Cross team was excited to see the zeal of the donors and the response that the camp received. Blood donors came from places as far as Reno, Fresno, San Jose, and Sacramento. The bank has promised to visit again next year.

In a hall adjacent to the camp, there was a Satsang program (spiritual congregation) organized. On behalf of Festival of Globe and FIA, Ritu Maheshwari (Chair – Media and Publicity) attended the event and presented a Certificate of Commendation in recognition of Sant Nirankari Mission’s contribution towards community service. President of SNM USA, Dr. I. S Rai accepted the plaque on behalf of the mission.

Ritu ji addressed the Satsang briefly. She expressed her happiness to be present in this special event and she admired the work done by the pillars of the mission here in the USA.

Every donor expressed their joy as a participant and promised to visit again for such blood drives in future. Overall the feeling was the same amongst the blood donors and everyone seemed very happy by contributing to this noble cause.

The Sant Nirankari Mission today is one of the leading blood donating voluntary organizations in India. Scores of blood donation camps are organized in the month of April every year. These camps are held as per the wishes of the present Spiritual Head of the Mission Satguru Mata Sudiksha Savinder Hardev ji Maharaj. Her message is that the donation of blood would be the best tribute to Baba Gurbachan Singh who sacrificed his life for the sake of Truth and human values. Moreover, blood donation is the best service one could offer to humanity. When transfused in human veins blood knows no religion, caste or nationality.

The Sant Nirankari Mission is essentially a spiritual movement. Its principal commitment to its followers is to make their minds conscious of the Eternal Reality and unite their Soul with the Creator, the Formless God. The Mission believes that ignorance and superstition are the biggest obstacles in man’s path to real progress and happiness. The narrow-mindedness, hatred and pride brooded by them are the most vicious source of trouble for mankind. The Mission endeavors to remove the same by making spiritual enlightenment within the reach of every man and woman–young or old, rich or poor, high or low, educated or illiterate, whatever the language, faith or culture, whatever the state or the nation.

For more information about the mission please visit http://www.nirankari.org

Comments

comments