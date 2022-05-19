India Post News Paper

SAPNA: US Congress declares May 6, 2022 as International Veena Day

May 19
16:06 2022
SAPNA 2India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Sri Annamacharya Project of North America (SAPNA) and the Shirdi Sai Mandir, Rolling Meadows, have conducted a Two Day International Veena Conference & Festival on May 7 & 8,2022.

The US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi presented a proclamation honoring the 18th International Veena Festival, which was submitted to the Congressional Record and was entered into the record on May 6,2022. Illinois while the State Senator Ram Villivalam declared May 7,2022 as the International Veena Day.

In this Two-day Veena Festival Birth Centenary of Padmashree Emani Sankara Sastri, a Veena Legend was celebrated by unveiling his portrait and this was added to the Sunada Sudha Collection of Paintings.

The program was started by the Vedic Chantings by Vedic Scholars Sri Hanumat Prasad & Sri Nagraj Vattyam The Veena Schools of Rajaveena, Ensemble of Ragas, RAMA Veena Music Academy, Pallavi School of Music, Teachers Rajeswari Pariti, Saraswati Ranganathan, Rama Gurupalli, Dr Jaishree Prasad, Bhavya Behata, Anupama Ganti, NeelaAmaravadi Emani Kalyani Lakshminarayana, Dr AyyagariSyamasundaram, Mrs Jayalakshmi performed live in person and on the Virtual Platform from India and other US Cities.

With a grand Scale total of 80 Veena Participants’ Performances s were presented. Professor Srinivas AcharyuluVedala of Central Oklahoma University was conferred the title “Saraswathi Putra” A book titled “ SoubhagyaLahari” by Saraswathi Putra Prof. Srinivas AcharyuluVedala was released by the Illinois State Senator Ram Villivalam. Professor Vedala stated that SoubhagyaLahari was composed in the likes of Soundarya Lahari of Adi Sankaracharya about Goddess Andal in the Srilekini Metre.

There was a Panel Discussion led by Prof Shelly Kumar along with Dr Sarada Purna Sonty on Ragas Kalyani &Hindolam with Veena Musicians Dr AyyagariSyamasundaram, Saraswathi Ranganathan, Rama Gurupalli& Rajeswari Pariti which was well received by the audience. Consul Vinod Gautam from Indian Consulate Chicago graced the occasion and he congratulated the SAPNA Founders Dr Sriram & Dr Sarada Purna Sonty, the Board of Directors of SAPNA and Volunteers of the Shirdi Sai Mandir.

The Veena performances included the compositions of Annamacharya, Tyagaraja, MuthuswamiDikshitar, Ramadasu, Balamuralikrishna, Chittibabuand other composers. The parents of the Veena Students appreciated the efforts of SAPNA and Shirdi Sai Mandir and went with many memories of great musical performances. Erramilli Sisters Monica & Sheila rendered “ NarayanaSuktham”.   Sai Sathya, NagajyothiVattyam, Malini Adiraju, and Padmaja Buddhavarapu emceed the program efficiently.

