Saqib Saleem: I always wanted to play cricket for India

MUMBAI: Actor Saqib Saleem, who will be seen playing the role of former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the film “83”, feels he has fulfilled his childhood dream of “playing cricket for the nation” by acting in the project.

“I always wanted to play cricket in life, and I played state level cricket but I could not become a professional cricketer. I played cricket till I was 20. So, I always had this dream that one day I would play for our country. I was not able to fulfil my dream in real life, but at least I got the chance to accomplish it in reel life,” Saqib told IANS.

Directed by Kabir Khan, “83” revolves around India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer Singh in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained team in the tournament.

Sharing his experience of working on the upcoming sports drama, Saqib said: “It was one of the best shooting experiences of my life. It made me work with so many interesting and talented people. It helped me to become a better person. I feel lucky to be a part of such a beautiful story. Every person on the set made me learn something or the other.”

“83” was scheduled to release on April 10 but the film has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

