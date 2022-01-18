Prashantt Guptha enters Bollywood AASHRAM Capt Krishan Sharma India Post News Service Actor Prashantt Guptha is set to play a pivotal role in the next season of Indiaâ€™s leading streaming platform MX PLAYERâ€™s hit web...

Olitia â€“ Tea made from olive leaves in Rajasthan Capt Krishan Sharma India Post News Service It is surprising that the olive plant not native to India, is now producing olive-tea made from olive leaves. In most countries olive...

U-19 World Cup: West Indies and Pakistan power to first wins in tournament BASSETERRE: Pakistan and West Indies registered first wins as they defeated Zimbabwe and Scotland respectively in the ongoing ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. West Indies were ruthless after...

Pandit Birju Maharaj will always be like a father to mom: Shahid Kapoor MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor and his family had a close relationship with Pandit Birju Maharaj. Shahid and Ishaan Khatter’s mother Neelima Azeem had studied the Kathak form of Indian classical...

‘Unexpected’: Fans left in shock after Dhanush, his wife Aishwaryaa announce separation CHENNAI: After actor Dhanush K Raja and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation as a couple, fans took to social media to express their views on the same. “Unexpected,...

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh seek blessings at Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore BHOPAL: Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for a new film in Indore, recently took out time from her busy schedule to explore the city. On Monday, Sara along...

Media, journalists lost their independence after Taliban takeover: Report KABUL: Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, media and journalists have lost their independence in the crisis-torn country, local media reported. On Monday, the Home of Freedom...

India saved many lives by supplying essential medicines, vaccines during COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi while delivering ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda on Monday via video conferencing stressed how India saved...

Kejriwal to announce AAP’s Punjab CM face today NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce his party’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls on Tuesday in Mohali...

FOG brings cheers to Bay Area Children this Holiday Season Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service FREMONT, CA: In keeping with the giving tradition and in spirit of holidays, FOG (Festival of Globe), Federation of Indo-Americans (FIA) of Northern California,...

American Association of Engineers of Indian Originâ€™sinnovation hub inaugurated. Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The American Association of Engineers of Indian Origin (AAEIO) organized a holiday party for its members at Kennedy Hall, Bolingbrook Golf Course on December 19, 2020. Several...

Bhartiya Seniors Participate in ‘Antaksri’ 2021 Gala Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) organized ‘Antaksri” competition for its members at ‘Rana Regan Center’ in Carol Stream On December 18, 2021 withteams of singers. The...

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Week (11-19 December 2021) India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago organized the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) Week (11-19 December) with a number of activities like the: commemoration of...

Indian Diaspora pays tribute to Chief of Defense Staff Gen Bipin Rawat Shailendra Singh Rawat CHICAGO: Uttarakhand Samaj Of Greater Chicago (USOGC) organized an event to pay tribute to the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) of Indian Arm Forces, Gen Bipin Rawat...

Chicago Bollywood Dance Academy launches annual winter recital India Post News Service CHICAGO: Bollywood dance school in Chicagoland, S R Dance Academy, held its first ever Annual Winter Recital at Hemmens Cultural Center on Sunday December 19, 2021....

Engineer Shrina Kurani running for Congressional Seat India Post News Service RIVERSIDE, CA: After the California Citizens Redistricting Commission approved final congressional district maps, Democrat ShrinaKurani announced running for Congress to challenge Congressman Ken Calvert in the...

â€˜Uljhanâ€™: A Play by â€˜Meerut Rangmanchâ€™ Indiapost News Service Mr. Rakesh Kapoor founded a group named â€˜Rangmanchâ€™ in 1995 in Meerut. It was inactive for some time. Then he and Om Dutt Rajput decided to start...

Extension of validity of PIO Cards till December 31, 2022 Madhu Patel CHICAGO: The Government of India has decided to accept all Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cards (including handwritten PIO cards), along with valid foreign passport, as valid travel...

Faith, leads to Devotion and Bliss C.L. Gulati Whenever there is anything connected with or required in life, we must intimately be acquainted with its known attributes and characteristics for an objective test to affirm our...