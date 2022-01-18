India Post News Paper

Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh seek blessings at Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore

January 18
10:26 2022
BHOPAL: Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for a new film in Indore, recently took out time from her busy schedule to explore the city.

On Monday, Sara along with her mother and veteran actor Amrita Singh paid a visit to Indore’s famous Khajrana Ganesh temple. The two visited the temple around 6:00 pm yesterday and stayed there for a while.
After offering prayers to the Lord, Sara took to Instagram and shared a few pictures. 

In one of the images, Sara can be seen posing with her mother inside the temple premises. A few days ago, the mother-daughter duo visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. Such visits prove Sara’s inclination towards religious beliefs. (ANI)

