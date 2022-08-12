Sara Ali Khan debut event in the US

Photo Credit – YO INDIA TV, USA/ Vidya Sethuraman

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

Bolly events Bikramjeet Singh, Akash Sharma, Aman Singh and Praveen Singh hosted Bollywood superstar Sara Ali Khan for the 4th annual Women empowerment Gala on August 5 at Nirvaana banquet center, Tracy. The event was well attended by over 250 prominent members of the South Asian community.

Bollywood Events and partners presented a fun filled night to celebrate “Womanhood”. Over 10 Bay area women, achievers in their own right were honored at the gala by Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is not just a Bollywood actress, but also a success story herself.

Bollywood Events is Bay Area’s premier entertainment company covering all aspects of the entertainment spectrum including Live Concerts, Dramas, and Events for over two decades. The main mission of the company is to produce Celebrity Event Promotion and bring Bollywood to Hollywood. The company was founded to create a bridge between two entertainment Giants and bring people closer to home, especially in America.

Education is the key to women empowerment. If a girl is educated, she will have confidence. She will have employable skills. Employment will lead her to financial independence. Entrepreneurship will make her stronger and daring to take up new challenges, said Jagruti Shah, IT Professional who emceed the event.

We want this program to continue for years to come and become a hallmark event of Bollywood events, says Bikramjeet Singh, Bolly Events. Women are an important element of our Society. Modern society has started recognizing the individual identity of women. She is believed to have her aspiration, abilities and qualities as a man does have and it is also agreed that she should have the opportunities to develop her faculties and to express them according to her own choice. The extent of women’s participation in corporate life is thus the measure of social change, he added.

Prria Haider productions and partners were the national promoters of this gala. This is Sara Ali Khan debut US tour and she is visiting only 4 cities: New York, Bay area, Atlanta and Dallas. We are focused on bringing new shows with stars who haven’t performed to the US audience yet. Our content and production are always welcomed and supported by the US audience and we will continue to provide the best in class events post pandemic, said Prria, Prria Haider Productions.

Sara Ali Khan said she is constantly “surprising herself” and “evolving” as an individual in life. Sara Ali Khan interacted with the emcee and answered questions posed by the audience. She said it is inspiring to see the successes of several women. I feel honored to be part of this event to celebrate the spirit of Women with leading Entertainment companies and the local community.

Sara said one has to be grounded and empower women who are around them. I realize that life is unpredictable, and you need to make the most of every challenge, it’s now or never, said Sara. She is followed by 41 million on Instagram and believes in promoting holistic health and happiness. Meanwhile on the work front the actor will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar’s film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Fashion show by Divya mowar and Live Music by Krishnan enthralled the audience. The event was well attended by many from Fresno, Tracy, San Jose, Elk Grove and many CA cities.

