Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sara thanks her ‘maa ki maa’ for creating her ‘mommy’

Sara thanks her ‘maa ki maa’ for creating her ‘mommy’
May 10
16:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable throwback photograph and thanked her grandmother for creating her mother Amrita Singh. Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of Amrita and her mother holding newborn Sara.

“Meri Maa ki Maa (my mother’s mother) Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay,” she wrote along side the image, which currently has over 1 million likes on the photo-sharing website. Recently, Sara shared a video of herself working out.

She captioned the clip: “Don’t pray for lighter burdens. Work for a #stronger back Wake up #determined , sleep #satisfied. Don’t allow yourself to crack. And if you stop or fail or fall Just get right back on track.”

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s “Love Aaj Kal”, which also starred Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of “Coolie No.1”. Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in “Atrangi Re”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Sara thanks her 'maa ki maa' for creating ... - https://t.co/bkZEwlMSOE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Hx61UJcwkC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:45 am

Indian, Chinese soldiers hurt in ... - https://t.co/ckM1z3u98E Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/urpw8zJtHo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:42 am

Exclusivity is key: #BCCI official on Indians playing T20 leagues - https://t.co/Sd3wcX7yyR Get your news featured… https://t.co/WXgpRSAzD5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:39 am

Adequate #Health infrastructure, ... - https://t.co/auqs1y2nK6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/9d6mgNREIk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:36 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.