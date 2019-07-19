Something went wrong with the connection!

Sarabjot wins India’s ninth gold at junior shooting World Cup

July 19
10:31 2019
SUHL (Germany): Extending India’s domination at the ISSF Junior World Cup, Sarabjot Singh shot a 239.6 to bag the men’s 10m air pistol gold, country’s ninth yellow metal at the event, here Thursday. Sarabjot’s effort meant that India won a medal each in both the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol events with 14-year-old Esha Singh winning a silver in the women’s event on Wednesday.

After six days of top class shooting and with one more day to go, India remain on top of the medal standings with nine gold, nine silver and four bronze for a total of 22 medals.
China, who are giving India a stiff fight, are lying second with seven gold, seven silver and six bronze for a total of 20 medals.

Sarabjot, who had earlier in the year struck gold in the same event at the Asian Championships in Taoyuan, was the only Indian to qualify for the final with a score of 575, finishing fifth in the qualification round.

In the eight-man final, which followed, 17-year-old Sarabjit had a sedate start. He was initially third and fourth before picking up pace from the seventh shot of the 24-shot final.
He had stiff competition from his Chinese opponents as he shot a mediocre 8.4 in his 19th shot, which narrowed down his lead.
Sarabjot however finished strong to win by almost two points in the end. China won the silver and bronze medals. PTI

