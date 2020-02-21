Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA Geetha Patil WOBURN MA: The Satsang center and Gayatri Parivar of Woburn, MA, organized Sarasvati Pujan with the lighting of 108 lamps in a grand “Deep Yagya” with the sacred...
  • INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS Nita Dhruva One more budget of the Modi Government can be viewed as a bold and pragmatic budget of US$ 5 trillion economies taking the country on the right path The...
  • Chhattisgarh CM woos investor Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service MILPITAS: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on a ten-day trip to the United States. Bhagel is projecting the Chattisgarh as the ideal and...
  • HAF hosted fundraising event in Chicago Sunthar Visuvalingam & Elizabeth Chalier CHICAGO: The Hindu American Foundation, founded in September 2003, hosted its 2020 Chicago fundraiser at the Community House, Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb, with the theme...
  • Sikh community leaders meet the new Palatine Police Chief Harish Rao CHICAGO: A group of Sikh community activists in Palatine and the surrounding area met the new police chief David Daigle. Thakar Singh Basati organized the meeting. Bhai Mohinder...
  • Krishna Bansal got support for his Congressional bid Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Krishna Bansal (R-Naperville) has got a huge advantage in fundraising over his primary opponent collecting $210,151 in the quarter, including his own $25,000 personal donation, and $25,000...
  • FOODS hosted panel discussion on CAA India Post News Service On the background of debates around India’s recently announced Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and aberration of article 370 of India’s constitution, the foundation for India and Indian...
  • Azam Nizamuddin to fight for circuit civil court judge Ashfaq Syed CHICAGO: Community meeting was hosted for Azam Nizamuddin, Democratic candidate for Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County at Royal Palace in Naperville, a southside suburb of Chicago. The...
  • Chicago seniors celebrated valentine day Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: More than 700 members and guests of Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Rana Regan Center in the Chicago suburb of Carol stream....
  • Top skills for a successful entrepreneur A successful entrepreneur is the one with experience and skills specializing in niche areas. A person with full focus on a certain objective or area working hard to polish his...
  

Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA

Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA
February 21
15:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MAGeetha Patil

WOBURN MA: The Satsang center and Gayatri Parivar of Woburn, MA, organized Sarasvati Pujan with the lighting of 108 lamps in a grand “Deep Yagya” with the sacred Gayatri Mantra. The event attended by over two hundred devotees.

 The occasion of Vasant Panchami, the fifth day the Indian calendar month of Maghwas marked for Saraswati Pujan or Shree Panchami. It is deemed an “Avataran Divas” of Devi Saraswati, the Divine Mother of knowledge, wisdom, purity, and truth. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati on this day is considered very auspicious, especially to begin a child’s education. On this day, students pray to the Goddess of knowledge- Saraswati.

Swami Sanjay Saxena welcomed and thanked all the devotees, and Sangeeta Saxena, a volunteer priest of Gayatri Parivar, officiated the Puja and the Deep-Yagya ceremony. She started with a soaring rendition of Shri Hanuman Chalisa, followed by Pragya-geet. Neeta Rathi provided vocal support, and Swami Saxena delighted the devotees with his lively table rhythms.

All the Yajmans performed Puja and versed Gayatri Mantra Aathutis. They also offered Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Aahutis for world peace and for those whose birthdays and marriage anniversaries that fall in the current calendar month. The devotees were enlightened about the importance of the festival by Sanjay Saxena. He also spoke on the coherent philosophy behind all the puja activities based on the teachings of Acharya Shriram Sharma.

All World Gayatri Pariwar also celebrates the Vasant Panchami as the spiritual birthday of its founder Acharya Shriram Sharma, who pioneered the revival of spirituality through creative integration of modern science and ancient Dharmic Traditions that suits the changing circumstances of present times. He said that “perversion of thoughts” is the root crisis in individual, family, social, and world affairs in current times. He thought that a ‘total thought revolution’/ ‘Vihar Kranti’ could be achieved by following “Gayatri Sadhana and Yagya” as the most effective technique for saving humanity out of this crisis.  He rolled out a massive campaign for creating the ‘Yug-Nirmaan Yojana’ through a ‘Movement of Thought Revolution.’ For more information about his ideas, you can visit the All World Gayatri Pariwar at www.awgp.org.Saraswati Pujan

All the participants took vows to give up one of their flaws/undesirable habits in their lives and also took the pledge to infuse and grow a new strength/good habit for continued progress and life-changing transformation.

The precious blessings of Ma Saraswati were distributed through delicious Prasadam to all the devotees. The vibrant festival of Vasant Panchami was celebrated as an auspicious day by wearing yellow clothes, offering yellow flowers, and eating yellow rice.

The event was successful with the active support of Satsang and Gayatri Pariwar volunteers, who poured their heart and hard work to make this event a memorable one. For upcoming events, visit www.Gayatri.infi. Sanjay Ji and Priest Sangeeta Ji thanked every devotee and the children in person and blessed them for their bright future and prosperous life.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Delhi: Home Minister of Maldives Sheikh Imran Abdulla meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Ministry of Home Affairs. https://t.c
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 11:07 am

Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA - https://t.co/ESx4PFMkjU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 10:08 am

INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS - https://t.co/mLqqSz4sXn Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/i4IDDauYIu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 10:04 am

#Chhattisgarh CM woos investor - https://t.co/y1rBfdD4aW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/0HvK48ijMJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 21, 2020, 10:01 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA Geetha Patil WOBURN MA: The Satsang center and Gayatri Parivar of Woburn, MA, organized Sarasvati Pujan with the lighting of 108 lamps in a grand “Deep Yagya” with the sacred...
  • INDIAN BUDGET 2020- 21 AN ANALYSIS Nita Dhruva One more budget of the Modi Government can be viewed as a bold and pragmatic budget of US$ 5 trillion economies taking the country on the right path The...
  • Chhattisgarh CM woos investor Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service MILPITAS: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on a ten-day trip to the United States. Bhagel is projecting the Chattisgarh as the ideal and...
  • HAF hosted fundraising event in Chicago Sunthar Visuvalingam & Elizabeth Chalier CHICAGO: The Hindu American Foundation, founded in September 2003, hosted its 2020 Chicago fundraiser at the Community House, Hinsdale, a Chicago suburb, with the theme...
  • Sikh community leaders meet the new Palatine Police Chief Harish Rao CHICAGO: A group of Sikh community activists in Palatine and the surrounding area met the new police chief David Daigle. Thakar Singh Basati organized the meeting. Bhai Mohinder...
  • Krishna Bansal got support for his Congressional bid Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Krishna Bansal (R-Naperville) has got a huge advantage in fundraising over his primary opponent collecting $210,151 in the quarter, including his own $25,000 personal donation, and $25,000...
  • FOODS hosted panel discussion on CAA India Post News Service On the background of debates around India’s recently announced Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and aberration of article 370 of India’s constitution, the foundation for India and Indian...
  • Azam Nizamuddin to fight for circuit civil court judge Ashfaq Syed CHICAGO: Community meeting was hosted for Azam Nizamuddin, Democratic candidate for Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County at Royal Palace in Naperville, a southside suburb of Chicago. The...
  • Chicago seniors celebrated valentine day Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: More than 700 members and guests of Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Rana Regan Center in the Chicago suburb of Carol stream....
  • Interactions with Indian govt representatives in Boston Geetha Patil WESTON, MA: The Oversees Friends of BJP (OFBJP), Boston chapter hosted an interactive session with the representatives from the Government of India, investment firms, and smart city projects’...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.