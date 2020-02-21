Saraswati Pujan hosted by Gayatri Parivar in MA

Geetha Patil

WOBURN MA: The Satsang center and Gayatri Parivar of Woburn, MA, organized Sarasvati Pujan with the lighting of 108 lamps in a grand “Deep Yagya” with the sacred Gayatri Mantra. The event attended by over two hundred devotees.

The occasion of Vasant Panchami, the fifth day the Indian calendar month of Maghwas marked for Saraswati Pujan or Shree Panchami. It is deemed an “Avataran Divas” of Devi Saraswati, the Divine Mother of knowledge, wisdom, purity, and truth. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati on this day is considered very auspicious, especially to begin a child’s education. On this day, students pray to the Goddess of knowledge- Saraswati.

Swami Sanjay Saxena welcomed and thanked all the devotees, and Sangeeta Saxena, a volunteer priest of Gayatri Parivar, officiated the Puja and the Deep-Yagya ceremony. She started with a soaring rendition of Shri Hanuman Chalisa, followed by Pragya-geet. Neeta Rathi provided vocal support, and Swami Saxena delighted the devotees with his lively table rhythms.

All the Yajmans performed Puja and versed Gayatri Mantra Aathutis. They also offered Mahamrityunjaya Mantra Aahutis for world peace and for those whose birthdays and marriage anniversaries that fall in the current calendar month. The devotees were enlightened about the importance of the festival by Sanjay Saxena. He also spoke on the coherent philosophy behind all the puja activities based on the teachings of Acharya Shriram Sharma.

All World Gayatri Pariwar also celebrates the Vasant Panchami as the spiritual birthday of its founder Acharya Shriram Sharma, who pioneered the revival of spirituality through creative integration of modern science and ancient Dharmic Traditions that suits the changing circumstances of present times. He said that “perversion of thoughts” is the root crisis in individual, family, social, and world affairs in current times. He thought that a ‘total thought revolution’/ ‘Vihar Kranti’ could be achieved by following “Gayatri Sadhana and Yagya” as the most effective technique for saving humanity out of this crisis. He rolled out a massive campaign for creating the ‘Yug-Nirmaan Yojana’ through a ‘Movement of Thought Revolution.’ For more information about his ideas, you can visit the All World Gayatri Pariwar at www.awgp.org.

All the participants took vows to give up one of their flaws/undesirable habits in their lives and also took the pledge to infuse and grow a new strength/good habit for continued progress and life-changing transformation.

The precious blessings of Ma Saraswati were distributed through delicious Prasadam to all the devotees. The vibrant festival of Vasant Panchami was celebrated as an auspicious day by wearing yellow clothes, offering yellow flowers, and eating yellow rice.

The event was successful with the active support of Satsang and Gayatri Pariwar volunteers, who poured their heart and hard work to make this event a memorable one. For upcoming events, visit www.Gayatri.infi. Sanjay Ji and Priest Sangeeta Ji thanked every devotee and the children in person and blessed them for their bright future and prosperous life.

