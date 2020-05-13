Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust donates masks for migrants

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Continuing its noble contribution to the ongoing war against Covid-19 pandemic, the NGO ‘Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust’ has donated 50,000 three-layered surgical masks for the benefits of migrant laborers who are returning in hordes to their home states.

Trust’s founder and Dubai-based entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr SP Singh Oberoi, while informing in a press note, said out of these masks, 25,000 are being sent to Ludhiana alone as its has the largest concentration of migrant workers.

He said that Trust volunteers, in coordination with the administration, would distribute these masks to migrant returnees at the railway stations of Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar.

“Besides, the second phase of distribution of 40,000 dry ration kits to the needy have also been started”, informed Dr Oberoi.“160 tons atta,60 tons each of pulses, rice, sugar and 9 tons of tea leaves will be distributed”, he said.

In the first phase, 24,000 dry ration kits were distributed last month, added Dr Oberoi. Each kit contained 10 kg atta,3 kg rice,2.5 kg pulses and 300 grams tea leaves, sufficient for a month for an average family.

The Trust’s President Jassa Singh Sandhu and General Secretary Gagandeep Singh Ahuja accompanied Dr Oberoi.

