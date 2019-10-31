Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Sardar Patel’s dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ realised by scrapping Article 370: Smriti Irani

Sardar Patel’s dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ realised by scrapping Article 370: Smriti Irani
October 31
16:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AMETHI, Uttar Pradesh: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dream of a united India was realised by scrapping Article 370, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday as she congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which became two Union Territories after the bifurcation of the state. The Women and Child Development minister took part in the ‘Run for Unity” organised here to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel and administered the oath of unity to school children.

On the second day of her visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi, Irani administered the oath for maintaining national unity, integrity and security to the school children. Interacting with reporters, she said Amethi has dedicated itself to contribute in the ‘Nav Nirman’ of the country while working on the path shown by Sardar Patel.

“Sardar Patel’s dream of ‘akhand Bharat’ was realised by scrapping Article 370 and I welcome and congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the minister said. Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday transitioned from a state into two union territories on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind revoked President’s rule imposed in the state and took over control of the administration of the two new union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Irani also took part in a similar programme in Gauriganj area of the district. Earlier she met the locals at her residence and promised to resolve their problems and interacted with party leaders. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel arrives in Delhi for the fifth India-Germany Inter Governmental Consultations (IGC). Jitendra…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 5:13 pm

Pak violated its obligations under Vienna Convention in Jadhav's case: #ICJ Prez tells UNGA -… https://t.co/MzzXzQ8XZi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:12 am

Two Indian-Americans seeking Republican Party nomination for congressional district polls in Texas -… https://t.co/7a3pLgxhMt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:10 am

Ganga Ram hospital doctor appointed faculty member at Rochester University in US - https://t.co/xLXmss1ldh Get you… https://t.co/k6FV33EEgo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 31, 2019, 11:08 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.